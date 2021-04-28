Live
Economy|Banks
Bloomberg

Bank loans create 700 times more emissions than offices: Study

Greenhouse gas emissions from financing polluting industries are far higher than banks’ direct pollution, says non-profit.

Money can either enable pollution or be used as a powerful lever to push companies to cut emissions [File: Sam McNeil/AP Photo]
Money can either enable pollution or be used as a powerful lever to push companies to cut emissions [File: Sam McNeil/AP Photo]
By 
Alastair Marsh
Bloomberg
28 Apr 2021

It’s through their loan books and investment portfolios that banks and asset managers make their biggest contribution to climate change.

The greenhouse gas emissions associated with financial institutions’ investing, lending and underwriting activities are more than 700 times higher, on average, than their direct emissions, according to a report published Wednesday by climate nonprofit CDP. While banks generate emissions from heating their buildings and flying executives to meetings — when pandemic restrictions allow — “almost all climate-related impacts and risks of global financial institutions come from financing the wider economy,” CDP said in a statement.

Wall Street dollars can either be an enabler for polluting industries, providing the world’s biggest emitters with funding for extraction and drilling, or a powerful lever used to push companies to cut emissions and prepare for a low-carbon future. Several major banks, including Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley, have committed in the past year to measuring and reporting the carbon emissions resulting from their lending and investments.

“The financial services sector is critical to achieving a net-zero carbon future,” Emily Kreps, global director of capital markets at CDP, said in the statement. “The real economy transition will require a massive amount of capital directed at decarbonizing the economy and enhancing resilience, which only the finance sector can facilitate and provide.”

CDP said its report is the first-ever analysis of so-called financed emissions, which are the indirect, or so-called scope 3, emissions generated from lending and investing. The nonprofit analyzed the financed emissions of 322 financial institutions with $109 trillion of assets, using data that asset managers, asset owners, insurers and banks had reported themselves to CDP.

Striking Yet Incomplete

The results were striking yet incomplete. Only 25% of the companies reported financed emissions, and among those that did, most reported on less than 50% of their portfolios, thereby obscuring the true impact of their financing activities.

Reported financed emissions totaled 1.04 gigatons of CO2, or about 3% of global emissions in 2020. The true figure is likely significantly higher.

Many banks and asset managers are underestimating climate-related risks, CDP said. While 41% of firms said they identify direct operational climate-related risks, such as physical damage to their operations, 65% don’t report climate credit risks, such as borrowers’ defaults on loan repayments. Meanwhile, 74% don’t identify market risks, including stranded assets and financial asset price devaluation, as the economy transitions to net zero.

Financial firms face growing scrutiny about their contribution to climate change, as environmental activists, shareholders and regulators better understand their role as enablers of the high-carbon economy: Banks have offered more than $3.8 trillion of fossil-fuel financing since the signing of the Paris Agreement, according to Rainforest Action Network, which used data from Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, for its calculations.

Mobilizing financial markets to support the transition away from fossil fuels was among the key goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord, and expectations are growing ahead of the follow-up climate summit scheduled for later this year in Glasgow.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Big tax hit: Samsung’s Lee family to pay $10.8bn inheritance fee

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died in October leaving a fortune valued at about $23bn [File: Jo Yong-Hak/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia in talks to sell 1% stake in Aramco: MBS

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil exporter, to help finance his plan to transform the economy [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Billionaire row: Musk takes swipe at Bezos over NASA moon project

Earlier this month, NASA awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX a sought-after project that aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time since 1972 [File: Joe Skipper/Reuters]

OPEC+ confirms small supply hike as demand for oil rebounds

In its statement, OPEC+ 'highlighted the continuing recovery in the global economy' but also noted 'that COVID-19 cases are rising in a number of countries, despite the ongoing vaccination campaigns, and that the resurgence could hamper the economic and oil-demand recovery' [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]
Most Read

India surpasses 200,000 COVID deaths amid record spike: Live news

Relatives carry a woman who fainted after seeing the body of her husband at a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Ajit Solanki/AP]

WHO says ‘perfect storm’ of conditions led to India COVID surge

A relative of a patient who died of COVID-19, mourns outside a government COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo]

US Navy says it fired warning shots at Iranian vessels in Gulf

In this photo released by the US Navy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) Harth 55, center, approaches the Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) bow forcing it to conduct a defensive maneuver, on April 2, 2021 [Handout/US Navy via AFP]

UK to send Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to Japan, S Korea

The high-profile visit comes amid increasing concern over Taiwan and increased tensions in the South China Sea [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]