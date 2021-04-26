Live
Economy|Corruption

US sanctions Guatemala officials ahead of Harris meeting

The US sanctions target a member of Guatemala’s Congress and a former presidential chief of staff over alleged corruption.

Sanctions against Guatemalan officials accused of corruption came just hours before United States Vice President Kamala Harris (pictured) was due to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss an increase in Central American migration that has led to a crisis at the US-Mexico border [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Sanctions against Guatemalan officials accused of corruption came just hours before United States Vice President Kamala Harris (pictured) was due to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss an increase in Central American migration that has led to a crisis at the US-Mexico border [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
26 Apr 2021

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on a member of Guatemala’s Congress and a former presidential chief of staff in the country over alleged corruption, as Washington presses a number of Central American governments to crack down on graft.

The move was announced hours before US Vice President Kamala Harris was due to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss an increase in Central American migration that has led to a crisis at the US-Mexico border.

In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury said it had blacklisted Felipe Alejos Lorenzana, an elected delegate in Guatemala’s Congress, and Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara, who was chief of staff under former President Alvaro Colom.

“These sanctions support efforts by the people of Guatemala to end the scourge of corruption, as part of the US government’s commitment to support improvements in governance in Guatemala,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement.

A senior US official last week said the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering creating a task force of officials from the US Justice and State Departments and other agencies to help local prosecutors fight corruption in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Ricardo Zuniga, US special envoy to the three Central American nations, also told reporters the US government has authority from the US Congress to craft lists of officials in the region who are involved in corruption, revoke their travel visas and impose financial sanctions on them.

Guatemalan lawmakers recently refused to swear in a corruption-fighting judge, Constitutional Court President Gloria Porras, whom US officials had seen as key to the country’s fight against graft.

Monday’s move, which Washington said was taken in coordination with the United Kingdom, freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Blinken said Gustavo Adolfo Alejos Cambara and Felipe Alejos Lorenzana “sought to interfere with the judicial selection process for appointing magistrates to Guatemala’s Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) and Court of Appeals.”

He said the two attempted to influence the selection process for magistrates to both courts and to secure judicial rulings that would protect Alejos Cambara and CSJ judges from corruption prosecutions.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Will soaring US crop prices show up on a grocery shelf near you?

The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soft drinks [File: Bloomberg]

Draghi unveils Italy recovery plan targeting women, youth, south

Draghi told politicians on Monday that his plan would help 'repair the economic and social damage' caused by the pandemic [AFP]

What do Apple’s new privacy settings mean for you?

Apple is requiring app developers who want to collect a digital advertising identifier from iPhone users to show a pop-up saying that the app 'would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies', along with an explanation from the app developer about why permission is being sought [File: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE-Israel normalisation may see its biggest business deal yet

The announcement of a possible gas deal between the UAE and an Israeli firm comes amid a boom in gas investments in the Eastern Mediterranean [File: Photo by Albatross via Getty Images via Bloomberg]
Most Read

India’s COVID crisis ‘beyond heartbreaking’ – WHO: Live news

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees [Channi Anand/AP]

World reacts to India’s catastrophic COVID surge

A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/REUTERS]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Photos: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID tragedy

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]