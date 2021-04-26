Live
Economy|Automotive Industry
Bloomberg

Tesla beats quarterly revenue expectations on robust demand

The EV company, which closed the session up 1.2 percent to $738.20, left its multi-year delivery outlook unchanged.

The Tesla results kick off a year in which electric vehicle company will be expanding operations on three continents, including completing new factories in Texas, United States, and Berlin, Germany [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
The Tesla results kick off a year in which electric vehicle company will be expanding operations on three continents, including completing new factories in Texas, United States, and Berlin, Germany [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
By 
Dana Hull
Bloomberg
26 Apr 2021

Tesla Inc. reported a higher-than-expected seventh consecutive quarter of profit on strong demand for its top-selling Model 3 sedan but left its multi-year outlook for 50% growth in deliveries unchanged.

Profit at Elon Musk’s EV company rose to 93 cents a share on an adjusted basis, the Palo Alto, California-based automaker said Monday. That beat the 80-cent average of analysts’ estimates.

The results kick off a year in which Tesla will be expanding operations on three continents, including completing new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin. The company indicated it expects 50% growth in deliveries “over a multi-year horizon,” which is consistent with its previous wording.

Tesla fell 2.2% to $721.65 in aftermarket trading. It closed the session up 1.2% to $738.20.

The company delivered more than a half million cars in 2020 and reported deliveries of 184,800 cars worldwide in the first quarter, topping the last quarter of 2020 by about 4,000 vehicles.

The EV market leader faces a new wave of competition from several new models being launched this year by startups such as Amazon.com Inc.-backed Rivian Automotive Inc. and established automakers including General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.

Tesla’s first-quarter revenue grew 74% to $10.39 billion in the January through March period, close to analysts’ estimates for $10.41 billion.

The results follow a fatal crash near Houston that killed two men and renewed questions about the potential role of Autopilot, Tesla’s name for its driver-assistance feature. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US sanctions Guatemala officials ahead of Harris meeting

Sanctions against Guatemalan officials accused of corruption came just hours before United States Vice President Kamala Harris (pictured) was due to meet with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss an increase in Central American migration that has led to a crisis at the US-Mexico border [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Will soaring US crop prices show up on a grocery shelf near you?

The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soft drinks [File: Bloomberg]

Draghi unveils Italy recovery plan targeting women, youth, south

Draghi told politicians on Monday that his plan would help 'repair the economic and social damage' caused by the pandemic [AFP]

What do Apple’s new privacy settings mean for you?

Apple is requiring app developers who want to collect a digital advertising identifier from iPhone users to show a pop-up saying that the app 'would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies', along with an explanation from the app developer about why permission is being sought [File: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]
Most Read

World reacts to India’s catastrophic COVID surge

A health worker carries a patient suffering from the coronavirus outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India [Adnan Abidi/REUTERS]

India’s COVID crisis ‘beyond heartbreaking’: WHO

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees [Channi Anand/AP]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Leaked Javad Zarif recording stirs hot political debate in Iran

Three hours of an audio recording was anonymously leaked to Farsi-language media outside Iran on Sunday [File: Russian foreign ministry via AFP]