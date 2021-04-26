Live
Economy|Entertainment
Bloomberg

Live from New York, it’s Elon Musk! Tesla CEO to host iconic show

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, says he will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Elon Musk is no stranger to entertainment shows [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]
Elon Musk is no stranger to entertainment shows [File: Patrick T Fallon/Bloomberg]
Bloomberg
26 Apr 2021

Billionaire Elon Musk will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 8, NBC said Saturday.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as the musical guest. Cyrus retweeted the scheduling announcement of Saturday Night Live, which also streams on Peacock.

The news comes as Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, has made appearances in entertainment shows over the years. In 2018, he smoked weed during a podcast with California comedian Joe Rogan that touched upon everything from flame throwers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe. Tesla’s shares fell the following day.

Cyrus, who recently launched her studio album “Plastic Hearts,” said in March she’s partnering up with Square Inc.’s CashApp to give away $1 million worth of stock.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

‘Faster and farther’: NASA helicopter makes third flight on Mars

This NASA photo shows the Ingenuity Mars helicopter hovering during its third Martian flight on April 25 [Handout/NASA/JPL-Caltech/AFP]

Lebanon launches first electric car despite economic crisis

Lebanese-born Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohammad, arrives in the Quds Rise, the first ever car produced in Lebanon [Anwar Amro/AFP]

Crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin sink over Biden tax plans

While social media lit up with posts about cryptocurrencies being hurt by United States President Joe Biden's tax plan, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Women sift dried cannabis to prepare hashish in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley [AFP]
Most Read

India sets new global COVID record amid aid promises, travel bans

A woman is consoled by her relative after her husband died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, India [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Several countries promise rapid aid as COVID rages in India

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India [Channi Anand/AP Photo]

Zhao makes history with Oscar wins for Best Director, Film

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao arrives at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles [Chris Pizzello/Pool via AFP]