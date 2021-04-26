Live from New York, it’s Elon Musk! Tesla CEO to host iconic show

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, says he will host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

Billionaire Elon Musk will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on May 8, NBC said Saturday.

Musical guest Miley Cyrus will mark her sixth appearance as the musical guest. Cyrus retweeted the scheduling announcement of Saturday Night Live, which also streams on Peacock.

The news comes as Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, celebrates the arrival of Dragon spacecraft at the International Space Station on Saturday.

Musk, who has a cult-like following on social media, has made appearances in entertainment shows over the years. In 2018, he smoked weed during a podcast with California comedian Joe Rogan that touched upon everything from flame throwers and artificial intelligence to the end of the universe. Tesla’s shares fell the following day.

Cyrus, who recently launched her studio album “Plastic Hearts,” said in March she’s partnering up with Square Inc.’s CashApp to give away $1 million worth of stock.