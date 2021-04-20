Live
Economy|Arts and Culture
Bloomberg

Still watching? Netflix shares plunge 13% as growth stalls

The streaming service added just 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing Wall Street’s estimate of 6.29 million.

Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from COVID-19 hibernation, but few expected it to stall so dramatically [File: Bing Guan/Bloomberg]
Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from COVID-19 hibernation, but few expected it to stall so dramatically [File: Bing Guan/Bloomberg]
By 
Lucas Shaw
Bloomberg
20 Apr 2021

The easing of pandemic lockdowns is taking a far more severe toll on Netflix Inc.’s growth than anticipated, sending its shares plunging as much as 13% on Tuesday.

The streaming service added just 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing Wall Street’s estimate of 6.29 million and its own forecast of 6 million. The current quarter will be even more challenging, with Netflix predicting 1 million new customers — a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.

Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from Covid hibernation, but few expected it to stall so dramatically. The first quarter of 2020 had been the strongest in company history, with 15.8 million new customers, and Netflix’s pace was still surprisingly brisk in the fourth quarter.

The latest three months, in contrast, marked the slowest first quarter since 2013, when Netflix added about 3 million customers.

A lack of new shows also may be contributing to the slump. The company’s output slowed in the first quarter due to fallout from the pandemic, which led to production delays. Netflix was able to sustain its release schedule for the first several months of Covid lockdowns because it had already finished many shows. But movies and programs that were supposed to be in production last March, April and May had to stop, leading to the current shortfall.

All of that coincided with a stiffening of competition in streaming, from Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV+ to newer entrants like Discovery+ and Paramount+. Some are less expensive than Netflix, which raised its U.S. prices in October.

Europe continues to be a bright spot for Netflix. The streaming service added 1.81 million customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, leading the company. “Lupin,” a French heist thriller, was the service’s most popular new series in the quarter.

Netflix fell as low as $480 in extended trading, which would be a 2021 low. The stock had risen 1.6% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Unhappy Tesla customer gets company apology, five-day detention

Late on Tuesday, Tesla issued a statement apologising for not addressing the customer's complaint in a timely manner, and said it would conduct a self-inspection of its service and operations in China [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

AOC, Democrats relaunch ‘Green New Deal’ before climate summit

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, centre left, on Tuesday reintroduced the 'Green New Deal' resolution, the Democrats' set of aggressive climate goals [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US reserves 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans

The 6,000-visa allotment would be part of an additional 22,000 H-2B visas made available to employers in the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, United States Department of Homeland Security said in a statement [File: Go Nakamura/Reuters]

Manchester City to pull out of European Super League plans

Chelsea fans demonstrate against the proposed European Super League [Adrian Dennis/AFP]
Most Read

Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

Defence lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota [Court TV via AP, Pool]

Ex-officers charged in George Floyd death to be tried separately

From left: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the four police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd [File: Hennepin County Sheriff''s Office via AP Photo]

‘Unprovoked escalation’: US slams Russian plan to block Black Sea

The United States expressed its "deep concern" over Russia's plans to block foreign naval ships [File: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/ Government Pool Photo via AP]

‘Axis of the excluded’: Erdogan and Putin’s complex relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eat ice cream during the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon opening ceremony in Zhukovsky outside Moscow [File: Handout/Turkish Presidency Press Office/AFP]