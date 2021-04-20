Live
Economy

New rules on Argentinian beef spark fears of export limits

Cattle growers are concerned that government could impose limits on international beef sales to curb domestic inflation.

Cattle for sale inside pens at the Liniers market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
Cattle for sale inside pens at the Liniers market, in Buenos Aires, Argentina [File: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]
20 Apr 2021

Argentina on Tuesday re-established a meat export registration system, stoking fears among cattle producers of possible export limits as the government tries to hold down domestic food prices in the face of double-digit inflation.

A resolution published on Tuesday in the government’s gazette said the registration system for foreign sales was necessary to help avoid “possible imbalances in the domestic meat market in terms of supply, price and quality”.

Farmers and ranchers fear an increase in regulations aimed at limiting international shipments, after previous Peronist governments tried unsuccessfully to tame domestic food price inflation by clamping down on food exports.

The registration of beef exports and limits on shipments were imposed during the 2008-2015 administrations of former President Cristina Fernandez, but were scrapped by her successor Mauricio Macri.

Cows graze in a farm near Sunchales, Argentina [File: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters]
“We express our most absolute rejection of the reinstatement of the export registry, in this case for meat, and other interventionist measures,” the farm sector said in a statement issued by the country’s main rural organisations.

“Behind these measures hides the mistaken view that the generalized rise in prices responds to the fact that the food market presents tensions between exports and the domestic market,” it added.

Argentina is one of the world’s main suppliers of beef and grains, but President Alberto Fernandez has a tense relationship with the agricultural sector. A fellow Peronist, he is not related to Cristina Fernandez, but she does currently serve as his vice president and head of the Senate.

The government moved to limit wheat and corn exports early this year as part of its anti-inflation programme, but later backed off the proposals following hard opposition from farmers and export companies.

Source: Reuters
More from Economy

International crew, recycled capsule: SpaceX prepares to launch

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft docking to the International Space Station in 2020, the same capsule is being used in this week's launch [File: SpaceX]

J&J reports $100M in COVID vaccine sales beating expectations

Use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine was temporarily halted by United States regulators as they investigate reports of blood clots in six women [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

High day: Dogecoin is smoking on #DogeDay

In the past week, Dogecoin has jumped more than 400 percent and now has a market value of more than $51bn, according to data from crypto data provider CoinGecko.com [File: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images]

As COVID cases surge in India, what next for the economy?

India has seen a recent surge in COVID cases, pushing it to the second-highest number of cases globally [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Most Read

Chad President Idriss Deby dies visiting front-line troops: Army

The 68-year-old was one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa [File: Marco Longari/AFP]

N’Djamena ‘on edge’ as residents shocked by news of Deby’s death

Idriss Deby came to power in a 1990 coup [File: Pascal Guyot/AFP]

‘Axis of the excluded’: Erdogan and Putin’s complex relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eat ice cream during the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon opening ceremony in Zhukovsky outside Moscow [File: Handout/Turkish Presidency Press Office/AFP]

‘Unprovoked escalation’: US slams Russian plan to block Black Sea

The United States expressed its "deep concern" over Russia's plans to block foreign naval ships [File: Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik/ Government Pool Photo via AP]