Live
Economy|Business and Economy

US court orders halt to ‘Satan Shoe’ sales in Nike trademark row

Nike claimed shoe promoted by rapper Lil Nas X, purportedly containing drop of human blood, infringed its trademarks.

MSCHF Inc, the maker of the 'Satan Shoes' in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, rebutted Nike's trademark-infringement suit, saying the footwear items were 'works of art' [File: Screengrab/Reuters]
MSCHF Inc, the maker of the 'Satan Shoes' in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, rebutted Nike's trademark-infringement suit, saying the footwear items were 'works of art' [File: Screengrab/Reuters]
2 Apr 2021

A United States federal judge has sided with sportswear giant Nike Inc in ordering a company in New York to temporarily stop further sales of “Satan Shoes” it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X.

US District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike “swoosh” logo, infringed its trademarks.

The shoes are customised versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that purport to contain one drop of human blood in the midsoles and are printed with “Luke 10:18,” a biblical passage referring to Satan’s fall from heaven.

Only 666 pairs, costing $1,018 each, were made. Lil Nas X, known for the song Old Town Road, was planning to select who gets the 666th pair, but that plan was shelved following Nike’s lawsuit filed on Monday. He is not a defendant in the case.

Grammy award-winner Lil Nas X is not a defendant in the lawsuit involving Nike [File: Screengrab/Reuters]
“MSCHF strongly believes in the freedom of expression,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Nike and the court to resolve this case in the most expeditious manner.”

Nike and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests by the Reuters news agency for comment.

MSCHF’s lawyers had argued that the Satan Shoes were “not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art,” following on the company’s “Jesus Shoes” based on the same Nike model in 2019.

They said a temporary restraining order was unnecessary because shoe buyers would not think Nike was involved, and all but the 666th pair had already been sold and no more were being made.

Nike’s lawyers, in contrast, said “even ‘sneakerheads’ were actually confused by MSCHF’s shoes,” and MSCHF had a “history” of shipping trademark-infringing shoes faster than courts could stop it.

Lil Nas X last month released a devil-themed video for his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Trump must pay for ‘haphazard’ voting lawsuit: Wisconsin governor

The lawsuit was one of more than 60 unsuccessful cases brought by former United States President Donald Trump and his allies trying to overturn US election results in battleground states like Wisconsin, which narrowly went for current President Joe Biden [File: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg]

OPEC+ agrees to up production with an eye towards summer rebound

The 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]

Fast & furious: Will Biden’s $174BN accelerate a global EV boom?

Installing charging stations across the United States is something industry groups deem essential to increase the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by consumers worried about getting stranded on a long road trip in an electric car [File: Bloomberg]

Pakistan defers India trade restarting decision over Kashmir

In August 2019, India stripped the special status its part of Kashmir long had under the Indian Constitution, a move Pakistan said was in contravention of United Nations Security Council resolutions on the decades-long dispute [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Most Read

Dozens killed, many trapped after Taiwan train derails in tunnel

At least 36 people were killed after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning [Facebook/@HualienfastNews/ Reuters]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Hindu right-wing groups in US got $833,000 of federal COVID fund

People in New York celebrate the groundbreaking for a Hindu temple in the Indian city of Ayodhya [File: Alba Vigaray/EPA]

‘I thought he was dead’: Paramedic says of George Floyd

Witness Derek Smith, a paramedic, told the court how he and colleagues tried to revive George Floyd [Court TV via AP, Pool]