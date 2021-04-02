Live
Economy|Food
Bloomberg

This is how badly climate change has hurt food production

A new study shows more than a fifth of global food output growth has been lost to climate change since the 1960s, while an estimated 34 million people live on the brink of famine.

Food productivity has fallen even as billions of dollars have been poured into improving agricultural production [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]
Food productivity has fallen even as billions of dollars have been poured into improving agricultural production [File: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg]
By 
Bre Bradham
Bloomberg
2 Apr 2021

Climate change has been holding back food production for decades, with a new study showing that about 21% of growth for agricultural output was lost since the 1960s.

That’s equal to losing the last seven years of productivity growth, according to research led by Cornell University and published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The study was funded by a unit of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The revelation comes as the United Nations’ World Food Programme warns of a “looming catastrophe” with about 34 million people globally on the brink of famine. The group has cited climate change as a major factor contributing to the sharp increase in hunger around the world. Food inflation is also on the rise as farmers deal with the impact of extreme weather at a time of robust demand.

This is the first study to look at how climate change has historically affected agricultural production on a global scale, using econometrics and climate models to figure out how much of the sector’s total productivity has been affected, across crops and livestock.

[Bloomberg]
The loss of productivity comes even as billions has been poured into improving agricultural production through the development of new seeds, sophisticated farm machinery and other technological advances.

“Even though globally agriculture is more productive, that greater productivity on average doesn’t translate into more climate resilience,” said Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, an author of the paper and associate professor at Cornell’s Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management.

The damages to productivity growth aren’t evenly spread across regions. Warmer areas — especially those in the tropics — are more detrimentally affected. Ortiz-Bobea said that coincides with many countries where agriculture makes up a bigger share of the economy.

He was also warned that current research into improving production may not enough consider the pace of climate change.

“I worry that we’re breeding or preparing ourselves for the climate we’re in now, not what is coming up in the next couple of decades.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Oil giants win New York climate suit as court urges political fix

In a suit brought by New York City against Exxon Mobil and other energy giants such as BP, a federal appeals court said global warming 'is a uniquely international concern' that requires the federal government to step in rather than judges [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Germany plans Beirut port reconstruction with conditions: Report

Germany's proposed Beirut reconstruction project could cost up to $15bn and create as many as 50,000 jobs, sources tell Reuters [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

US court orders halt to ‘Satan Shoe’ sales in Nike trademark row

MSCHF Inc, the maker of the 'Satan Shoes' in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, rebutted Nike's trademark-infringement suit, saying the footwear items were 'works of art' [File: Screengrab/Reuters]

Trump must pay for ‘haphazard’ voting lawsuit: Wisconsin governor

The lawsuit was one of more than 60 unsuccessful cases brought by former United States President Donald Trump and his allies trying to overturn US election results in battleground states like Wisconsin, which narrowly went for current President Joe Biden [File: Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Record number of Filipino lawyers killed under Duterte’s watch

The Philippine Supreme Court, whose members are now mostly Duterte appointees, denounced the killings and harassments of lawyers as 'an assault on the judiciary' [File: Francis Malasig/EPA]

Dozens killed, many trapped after Taiwan train derails in tunnel

At least 36 people were killed after a train derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning [Facebook/@HualienfastNews/ Reuters]

Mother tried to save 9-year-old boy in California mass shooting

Investigators gather outside an office building where a shooting occurred in Orange, California, March 31, 2021 [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Hindu right-wing groups in US got $833,000 of federal COVID fund

People in New York celebrate the groundbreaking for a Hindu temple in the Indian city of Ayodhya [File: Alba Vigaray/EPA]