Live
Economy|Business and Economy

China posts record economic growth after plunge 12 months ago

But quarterly comparison shows slowing momentum, with analysts forecasting levelling off in construction and exports.

China's economy recorded a steaming-hot growth rate in the first quarter of 2021, but analysts see it cooling off over the rest of the year [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
China's economy recorded a steaming-hot growth rate in the first quarter of 2021, but analysts see it cooling off over the rest of the year [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
By 
Azhar Sukri
16 Apr 2021

China’s economy posted a record growth rate in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, when the country was in the midst of a crushing lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus.

But compared with the last quarter of 2020, the growth rate slowed, official figures show, raising questions about the strength of the recovery over the rest of this year.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 18.3 percent in the first three months of 2021 year-on-year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. The figure was slower than the 19 percent growth rate forecast by economists in a poll conducted by the Reuters news agency and 18.5 percent by Bloomberg.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew by 0.6 percent in the first three months, slower than the revised 3.2 percent expansion recorded in the previous three-month period and also below analyst forecasts.

[Bloomberg]
“China’s GDP growth jumped to a record high in [year-on-year] terms last quarter. But this was entirely due to a weaker base for comparison from last year’s historic downturn,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, a senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note sent to Al Jazeera.

“In [quarter-on-quarter] terms, growth dropped back sharply and with the exception of [the first quarter of] last year, was slower than at any other time during the past decade,” he added.

Breaking down the headline numbers showed weaknesses in key sectors of the economy.

Growth in industrial and construction activity slowed to 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year from 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 based on quarter-on-quarter comparisons, according to Capital Economics. Meanwhile, the services sector contracted by 2.3 percent after a 3.9 percent expansion based on the same comparisons.

Dutch bank ING attributed the moderation in industrial production growth to slower overseas demand for clothing and a slowdown in production of smart devices, possibly due to a global shortage in computer chips. Tighter anti-pollution measures imposed on refineries may have also contributed to the slowing growth in industries, ING said.

But other parts of the economy continue to perform strongly.

Retail sales grew by 1.8 percent in March compared with the month before following a 1.5 percent expansion in February.

More chips, please

Looking ahead, analysts say China’s economy is unlikely to be able to sustain the rapid growth of the first quarter, as the government reins in some of the stimulus measures it launched during the depths of the crisis.

“Most quarters should experience moderate growth because without base effects to swell the comparison, ‘super-high’ growth will be very hard to repeat,” ING’s chief economist for Greater China, Iris Pang, said in a note sent to Al Jazeera.

The chip shortage – which has severely curtailed production of cars and crucial computer network equipment such as routers in the United States and Japan – and the direction of China-US relations could also be key factors determining the strength of China’s recovery, Pang said.

“China-US relations will be critical for China’s economic growth, mostly in technology development. It is likely that the US will continue to put more pressure on China on this topic,” Pang wrote.

“Concern about chip shortages is becoming a practical issue for businesses, from investment to production to exports and domestic sales. How long this bottleneck will take to clear is unclear.”

For the full year, ING expects China’s economy to expand by 8.6 percent, a faster growth rate than its earlier forecast of 7 percent.

That would far surpass the government’s 2021 annual growth target of above 6 percent.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from Economy

Dow breaks past 34,000, S&P 500 hits week’s second record high

Further bolstering sentiment, data showed retail sales jumped sharply in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government, while jobless claims fell more than expected to 576,000 last week to a one-year low [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Tesla’s Los Angeles and Maryland tunnels run into red tape

Tesla vehicles capable of carrying up to 16 passengers will shuttle through this Las Vegas tunnel once it is operational, turning an 0.8km (1.5-mile) walk on the surface into a trip that takes a couple of minutes [File: Bloomberg]

Equal pay bill poised to pass US House, faces long road in Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said it is sad that equal pay is not yet a reality in the United States, calling it 'almost sinful' [File: Jacquelyn Martin

COVID booster jabs may be needed within a year: US official

Dr Anthony Fauci, Dr David Kessler, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky talk before testifying before the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 15, 2021 [Amr Alfiky/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Greek, Turkish foreign ministers clash at press conference

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias gestures as he talks during a joint media statement with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right [Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo]

India reports another record daily rise in COVID infections

A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus disease outside the mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Chicago releases video of officer shooting 13-year-old Latino boy

Adam Toledo, 13, a split second before he was shot by police in Little Village, on the West Side of Chicago on March 29 [Civilian Office of Police Accountability/Handout via Reuters]

US imposes new sanctions on Russia, expels diplomats

The United States has for weeks raised the prospect of more sanctions against Russia, lead by President Vladimir Putin, for alleged election meddling and the hacking of federal agencies [File: Mikhail Metzel/The Associated Press]