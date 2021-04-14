Live
Economy|Financial Markets

US stocks end mixed despite stellar bank earnings

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all unveiled earnings for the first quarter that surpassed analysts’ forecasts, but Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s encouraging start to earnings season dovetails with several reports showing the economy is kicking into a higher gear as more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations and financial support from the United States government work their way through the system [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Wednesday’s encouraging start to earnings season dovetails with several reports showing the economy is kicking into a higher gear as more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations and financial support from the United States government work their way through the system [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
14 Apr 2021

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks’ stellar results on the first day of earnings season.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co rose on bumper first-quarter profits.

Goldman capitalized on record levels of global deal-making activity, and Wells reduced bad loan provisions and got a grip on costs tied to its sales practices scandal.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s shares fell despite the largest United States bank’s earnings jumping almost 400 percent, as it released more than $5bn in reserves to cover coronavirus-driven loan defaults.

“The bank earnings were strong, but the market expected them to be strong,” said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management.

Employees of Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, watch as their listing is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron at Times Square in New York City, the United States [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
“So the question becomes how do the bank stocks rise more from here. That’s not clear. They have had a nice ride. I think there will be other places to make money more easily in the future.”

Despite bumper trading and investment-banking revenue, lending by both JP Morgan and Wells Fargo fell from a year ago.

Investors will be watching this metric carefully in the upcoming earnings of smaller banks, which are more focused on traditional lending and deposit-taking.

The KBW Regional Banking Index has outperformed the KBW Bank Index during the year to date, although the latter – which represents 24 of the largest US banks – has beaten the index of smaller institutions over the last month.

“Financials have done well for a while, so we’re happy with that now, but will we reach a point of diminishing returns in that sector? I don’t know,” said Drew Horter, president and chief investment officer of Tactical Fund Advisors in Cincinnati.

The S&P 500 financials sector was one of the first quarter’s best performers, rising 15 percent even as the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low in the near future. It rose on Wednesday.

Low rates engineered by the Fed have been one of the central reasons for the stock market’s surge over the last year [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
The S&P 500 energy sector was the largest gainer among the 11 sub-indexes, as it tracked higher oil prices.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.87 points, or 0.16 percent, to 33,732.14, the S&P 500 lost 16.75 points, or 0.40 percent, at 4,124.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 138.26 points, or 0.99 percent, to 13,857.84.

The Nasdaq was weighed by technology-related stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc jumped upon its listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. Its shares opened at $381 versus a reference price of $250.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings fell after soaring ahead of Coinbase’s debut and as Bitcoin hit a record high of over $63,000 on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Hunger-striking US activists demand end to Yemen blockade

Yemeni-American activist Iman Saleh, who launched a hunger strike for Yemen in March 2020, participates in a protest in Washington, DC, the United States on April 3, 2021 [Courtesy Laura Albast]

Amazon accuses social network Parler of trying to conceal owners

The legal dispute between Amazon and Parler began in January after Amazon Web Services - the cloud-computing division of Amazon, which is based in Seattle in the United States - stopped working with Parler, temporarily wiping the platform off the internet [File: Christophe Gateau/AP Photo]

‘Where is the $128B?’ Turkey’s opposition presses Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the sale of $128bn by state banks helped support the national economy, but critics say it sharply depleted Turkey's buffer of foreign reserves and has left it more exposed to crisis [File: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Reuters]

Hundreds of US companies voice opposition to new voting laws

In the last few weeks, United States businesses have started voicing opposition to a new voting law in Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]
Most Read

Russia seeking to ‘provoke’ Ukraine conflict, Germany says

Tensions between Russia and the West are rising over fears Moscow is attempting to escalate its conflict with Ukraine over the eastern Donbas region [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]

Biden’s goal: Ending ‘America’s longest war’ in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of US troops from Afghanistan [Andrew Harnik/Pool via AP]

COVID ‘super-spreader’ erupts as devotees throng Indian festival

Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Uttarakhand [Idrees Mohammed/EPA]

Nuclear chutzpah in the Middle East

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during the National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran on April 10, 2021 [Iranian Presidency Office/WANA via Reuters]