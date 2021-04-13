Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin leaps to all-time high ahead of $100bn Coinbase IPO

In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100bn under the ticker symbol COIN.

Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a boom, but some argue that digital coins have been inflated by the United States stimulus package, and regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on their usefulness as a currency [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying a boom, but some argue that digital coins have been inflated by the United States stimulus package, and regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on their usefulness as a currency [File: Wei Leng Tay/Bloomberg]
By 
Eric Lam and Yakob Peterseil
Bloomberg
13 Apr 2021

Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.

The token rose as much as 5.5% to $63,246, exceeding the previous peak in March. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. also advanced.

Crypto bulls are out in force as growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.

Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.

Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.

Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.

Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.

Many analyst expect the rally to continue.

“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

GM, Ford CEOs among titans challenging Michigan ballot strictures

General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra is among industry leaders who signed a letter to Michigan's lawmakers saying that changes to voting laws should not restrict people from casting ballots [File: Bloomberg]

Mexico’s health workers slam president for withholding vaccine

Private-sector health workers march during a demonstration in Mexico City, Mexico, where medical associations and colleges have demanded that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prioritise all medical staff in the country for COVID-19 vaccines [File: Bloomberg]

Egypt impounds Suez megaship amid talks over compensation claim

A view shows the container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it was partially refloated, in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 29, 2021 [File: Suez Canal Authority/Handout via Reuters]

VAX Live: Concert to help get 27m medical workers vaccinated

Selena Gomez (left) and Jennifer Lopez will host and perform in a concert to raise money to vaccinate healthcare workers in poor countries [File: AFP]
Most Read

NATO warns Russia over forces near Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) flew to Brussels for talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (right) a day after Kyiv accused the Kremlin of ignoring its request for talks [Francisco Seco/Pool/AP Photo]

Russia’s Navalny threatens to sue prison for withholding Quran

A court ordered Navalny in February to serve two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation from a 2014 embezzlement conviction [File: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]

Is Russia moving towards war with Ukraine?

Reservists of the 130th battalion of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend military exercises on outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine April 10, 2021 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

‘Don’t play with fire’: China warns US on Taiwan

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial and diplomatic issue, and a regular source of friction between Washington and Beijing [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]