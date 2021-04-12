Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

US oil output climbs toward level not seen since pandemic’s start

Higher prices are buoying drillers’ confidence: Benchmark Nymex oil gained nearly 35 percent in the past four months after OPEC and its alliance cut production to strike a balance between demand and supply.

Output in the Permian Basin will reach 4.466 million barrels a day in May, the most in a year, and rig counts have touched a one-year high, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]
Output in the Permian Basin will reach 4.466 million barrels a day in May, the most in a year, and rig counts have touched a one-year high, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration [File: Angus Mordant/Reuters]
By 
Sheela Tobben
Bloomberg
12 Apr 2021

The Permian Basin, the U.S.’s most prolific shale patch, will produce crude oil at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic in the latest sign the global economy is heating back up.

Higher prices are buoying drillers’ confidence. Benchmark Nymex oil gained nearly 35% in the past four months after OPEC and its alliance cut production to strike a balance between demand and supply.

The fossil fuel is also getting a bump as Covid-19 vaccinations progress and Americans travel again, boosting gasoline consumption.

Output in the basin will reach 4.466 million barrels a day in May, the most in a year, and rig counts have touched a one-year high, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. By comparison, production peaked at over 13 million barrels a day last year before the global pandemic crushed oil prices, forcing scores of drillers to file for bankruptcy and shutter wells.

The increase is also coming from explorers who are trying to complete the drilling and finishing of wells that were disrupted by the extreme cold weather that swept across the U.S. south last month, while trying to meet targets for this quarter, said Artem Abramov, head of shale research for Rystad Energy. The company’s own supply estimates for next month are slightly higher than the government’s forecasts.

Before the interruptions in February, output in the Permian was recovering, with drillers finishing wells at 57% of their pre-pandemic speed, or about 250 a month. The patch should return to a path of increasing output if producers can sustain the current momentum, BNEF analyst Tai Liu said in a note to clients last week.

But growth across the U.S. shale patches will likely be kept in check by producers seeking to limit spending in tune with promises to shareholders to boost dividends instead of supply.

“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference Tuesday. “Too much investment would be required.”

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Ma’s wealth soars $2.3bn after China imposes milder Alibaba fine

Jack Ma, chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, saw his fortune increase by $2.3bn to $52.1bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.[File: Bloomberg]

Almost heaven: West Virginia entices nature-loving remote workers

The goal is to leverage one of West Virginia's most appealing assets, its epic natural beauty, to stem the tide of population loss in the only state in the United States that has fewer residents now than in 1950 [File: Michael Virtanen/AP Photo]

Canada cancels export permits for drone technology to Turkey

A damaged car in Jabrayil District, which came under the control of Azerbaijan's troops following a military conflict over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, on December 7, 2020 [File: Aziz Karimov/Reuters]

US budget deficit this year nearly doubles previous record

The United States budget deficit has been driven higher by trillions of dollars in support that Congress has passed in successive economic rescue packages since the coronavirus pandemic struck in early March last year [File: Matt Rourke/AP]
Most Read

US police officer accused of assaulting Black Army officer fired

US Army 2nd Lieutenant Caron Nazario reacts while handcuffed after being sprayed with a chemical agent by Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez at a gas station during a traffic stop. [Handout/Windsor Police via Reuters]

‘I just shot him’: Police say Daunte Wright shooting ‘accidental’

Authorities in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after Daunte Wright, 20, was shot by police on Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away [Christian Monterrosa/AP Photo]

Protests across Pakistan after far-right Muslim leader arrested

Police officers take into custody a supporter of TLP at a protest against the arrest of their leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan [/K.M. Chaudary/AP]

Rich, old prince dies – the media, on cue, loses it

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, passed away on April 9, 2021 [File: Reuters/Oli Scarff/Pool]