Live
Economy|Women
Bloomberg

AMLO defends barricading palace ahead of gender violence protests

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his decision to surround the national palace with three-metre high barricades ahead of Monday’s planned protest against soaring gender violence in the country.

Names of femicide victims, slogans and flowers cover a barricade outside the National Palace ahead of International Women's Day demonstrations on March 8 [Bloomberg]
Names of femicide victims, slogans and flowers cover a barricade outside the National Palace ahead of International Women's Day demonstrations on March 8 [Bloomberg]
By 
Maya Averbuch and Max de Haldevang
Bloomberg
8 Mar 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended surrounding the national palace with giant barricades ahead of feminist protests Monday, saying they would prevent violence.

At his daily press conference, Lopez Obrador played a video of people throwing Molotov cocktails at last year’s demonstration, saying the 3-meter high barricades would avoid confrontations with riot police and stop injuries. In a show of defiance, activists spray-painted the barriers with the names of women killed in hate crimes, classified in Mexico as femicides.

Female activists will protest against soaring gender violence in Mexico, which saw murders of women rise dramatically over the past five years. Lopez Obrador has stoked the outrage by refusing to condemn a candidate for governor from his party who has been accused of rape. The president has consistently dismissed feminist opposition to his government, suggesting the growing movement is being infiltrated by cynical conservatives who oppose him for ideological reasons.

“We have to take care of women, and we have to take care of those who are going to protest, even if they do so violently, because imagine if a firecracker or Molotov cocktail exploded – we don’t want that” Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico’s feminist movement gained international attention last year through a national strike and the takeover of a national human rights office.

Lopez Obrador has come under fire for declining to disavow Felix Salgado Macedonio, the candidate for governor of Guerrero in June 6 elections who has twice been accused of rape. Salgado has denied the accusations. Last night, protesters projected the words “A Rapist Will Not Be Governor” and “Legalize Abortion Already” on the walls of the national palace, right behind the barricade.

Over 500 politicians and supporters of the president’s Morena party denounced Salgado and called for his removal in a letter. One member, activist Estefania Veloz, announced Monday she was leaving the party. Celebrities like singer Julieta Venegas and actor Gael Garcia Bernal have called on the president to stop criticizing the protest movement.

The president, whose leftist roots have made his clash with feminists all the more unusual, defended his record on gender equality Monday, noting that half of his cabinet is female. “That has never happened, it’s never been seen in Mexico,” he said.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Canada gender equality: Trudeau unveils women-only task force

The task force announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government suggests it is taking steps to address the uneven impacts the coronavirus pandemic has had on the labour market [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Americans can get $1,400 COVID cheques in days, tax experts say

United States President Joe Biden's bill increases the child tax credit to $3,000 per child from $2,000 and allows it to be paid in advance for all income levels, as monthly cash payments from July to December of this year [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

MacKenzie Scott marries chemistry teacher after Bezos divorce

Scott was listed as number two among the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings [File: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]

Elon Musk’s Tesla building giant battery to plug into Texas grid

Plus Power, LLC works on building the Gambit Energy Storage Park in Angleton, Texas, the United States on Thursday, March 4, 2021 [File: Mark Felix/Bloomberg]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Black public figures empathise with Meghan after Oprah interview

The duchess of Sussex accused the royal family of raising concerns about the colour of her son's skin [Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via Reuters]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]

What is behind the rise in Saudi-Houthi tit-for-tat attacks?

The Houthis have been battling the Saudi-led military coalition since it intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015 [File: Mohammed Huwais/AFP]