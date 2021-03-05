Live
Economy|International Trade
Bloomberg

China wants to boost trade with US allies, no mention of US deal

Beijing will promote growth of ‘mutually beneficial’ China-US business relations, Premier Li says in annual parliament.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says China plans to accelerate free-trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, both of which rely on the US for defence [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says China plans to accelerate free-trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, both of which rely on the US for defence [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Bloomberg
5 Mar 2021

China may join an Asia-Pacific trade pact comprised of key U.S. allies that former President Donald Trump exited, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

In his work report to the National People’s Congress in Beijing, Li said Beijing “will actively consider joining” the 11-nation agreement known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. It includes nations that China has sparred with recently such as Australia, Canada and Japan.

The premier added that China would accelerate free-trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, both of which rely on the U.S. for defense, and quickly implement an investment pact reached with the European Union in December.

“China stands ready to work with other countries to achieve mutual benefits on the basis of greater mutual opening,” he said.

The annual report made no reference to the phase-one trade deal with the U.S., only saying China “will promote the growth of mutually beneficial China-U.S. business relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect.”

Trump withdrew the U.S. from talks on the trade pact, then known as the TPP, shortly after he took office in January 2021. President Joe Biden’s administration is now seeking to rally what officials are calling “techno-democracies” to stand up to China and other “techno-autocracies.”

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

This is how much food gets wasted, and what you can do about it

Reducing food waste could be more effective in cutting greenhouse gas emissions than switching to electric cars or moving to plant-based diets, according to the non-profit Project Drawdown [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Asian shares extend losses on fears of rising inflation

Asian shares fell on Friday to their lowest level since February 1 [File: Akio Kon/Bloomberg]

China sets modest 6% economic growth target amid COVID rebound

The Chinese government is trying to grow the country's economy without adding significantly to its debts, analysts say [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

US debt projected to balloon to more than double GDP by 2051

The Congressional Budget Office debt projections will likely underpin already-firm opposition by Republicans to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Australia appeals after Italy, EU block AstraZeneca vaccines

Faced with shortages of doses during the early stages of the vaccine campaign that started in late December, the EU issued an export control system for COVID-19 vaccines [File: Alessandra Tarantino/AP]

Myanmar coup leaders tried draining $1bn from US account: Sources

Demonstrators block a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, where the military took charge on February 1 [Stringer/Reuters]

Kamala Harris tells Netanyahu that US opposes ICC probe of Israel

The call, the first between the two since Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden took office in January, came a day after the ICC prosecutor said she would launch the probe, prompting swift rejections by Washington and the Israeli government [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

UN alleges war crimes in Ethiopia’s Tigray, urges Eritrea exit

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights office is lamenting what it said were continuing abuses including sexual violence and extrajudicial killings in Tigray [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]