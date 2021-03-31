Live
Economy|International Trade

Unequal, slow vaccinations could derail global trade rebound: WTO

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warned the opportunity to bounce back may be ‘squandered’ if poorer countries lack access to coronavirus vaccines.

The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that it expects merchandise trade to rise by 8 percent in 2021, after having fallen 5.3 percent in 2020 [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
The World Trade Organization said on Wednesday that it expects merchandise trade to rise by 8 percent in 2021, after having fallen 5.3 percent in 2020 [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
31 Mar 2021

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is raising its estimate for the rebound in global trade in goods but warning that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses the greatest threat to a recovery that is being hampered by lagging vaccinations, regional disparities and weakness in the service industry.

Demand in North America should be a major factor driving rebounding demand for goods thanks to the large fiscal relief and stimulus spending by the United States government.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for better access to vaccines for people in poorer countries. Rapid development of vaccines has given the world a chance to halt the pandemic, “but this opportunity could be squandered if large numbers of countries and people do not have equal access to vaccines,” she said Wednesday.

“A rapid, global and equitable vaccine roll-out is the best stimulus that we have,” Okonjo-Iweala said at a news conference presenting the annual trade forecast.

She called for better distribution of vaccine production facilities across the world so poor countries do not have to “stand in line” for vaccines.

“The inequity of access is glaring, and this cannot happen again,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

That the container ship mishap that temporarily shut down freight traffic in the Suez Canal could cause so much disruption was a sign that trade in goods remains “relatively robust,” she said. Meanwhile, services businesses are in more trouble, and the balance of risks are tilted to the downside.

The WTO said it expects merchandise trade to rise by 8 percent in 2021, after having fallen 5.3 percent in 2020. Trade growth should then slow to 4.0 percent in 2022, a recovery that will still leave trade below its pre-pandemic level.

The 2020 drop was less than expected due to the robust second-half rebound fuelled by strong monetary and fiscal support by many governments. The Geneva-based international organisation foresaw a slide of 9.2 percent in its estimate released in October.

“Prospects for a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year,” the WTO said in a statement.

“The strong rebound in global trade since the middle of last year has helped soften the blow of the pandemic for people, businesses, and economies,” Okonjo-Iweala said. “But as long as large numbers of people and countries are excluded from sufficient vaccine access, it will stifle growth, and risk reversing the health and economic recovery worldwide.”

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Biden plans to up corporate tax rates to fund infrastructure boom

United States President Joe Biden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation [File: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg]

Lead investigator in Suez Canal blockage probe boards ship

The unprecedented canal shutdown had added to the strain on the shipping industry, already under pressure from the pandemic [SUEZ Canal Authority/AFP]

Delta CEO takes a stand against ‘unacceptable’ Georgia voting law

CEO Ed Bastian offered his assessment of the new Georgia law in a memo sent to employees less than a week after Delta officials joined other corporate lobbyists to shape the final version of a sweeping measure that could make it harder for some Georgia citizens to cast ballots [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]

Battle begins in US Congress over taxes, infrastructure spending

In a bid to boost the economy and create jobs, President Joe Biden is proposing the United States invest in rebuilding roads and bridges and other infrastructure [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Most Read

Donald who? How Biden is outshining Trump (and Obama)

US President Joe Biden has signed more than 50 executive actions since taking office [File: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

UK report denies systemic racism, prompting angry backlash

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was set up after anti-racism protests swept the world last summer [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]