Live
Economy|Housing

Home sweet home: US house prices see biggest gain in seven years

Prices rose in all 20 United States cities tracked, and the 12-month increase was larger for all cities in January than in the previous month.

The number of available homes in the United States fell nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over one million, according to the National Association of Realtors, the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982 [File: Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]
The number of available homes in the United States fell nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over one million, according to the National Association of Realtors, the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982 [File: Rogelio V Solis/AP Photo]
30 Mar 2021

United States home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the coronavirus pandemic has fuelled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 11.1 percent in January from a year earlier. That’s the biggest gain since March 2014. Prices rose in all 20 cities, and the 12-month increase was larger for all cities in January than in the previous month.

“January’s data remain consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P DJI. It’s not yet clear whether that trend will fade as the pandemic is brought under control, Lazzara said, or if there will be a permanent shift higher in demand.

The biggest price gain was in Phoenix, Arizona, where home prices jumped 15.8 percent, followed by Seattle, Washington, with a 14.3 percent gain, and San Diego, California, at 14.2 percent.

Home sales have jumped in the past year, driven by a desire for more space among those Americans fortunate enough to keep their jobs. With roughly one-quarter of workers doing their jobs from home, along with children going to school online, families have sought out houses rather than apartments, or moved to larger homes.

Yet that trend has run into a reluctance among many Americans to sell their homes — and have legions of potential buyers parade through their living rooms — during the pandemic.

The number of available homes collapsed nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over one million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982.

Higher mortgage rates may slow sales a bit in the coming months, but borrowing costs remain near historic lows. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to nearly 3.2 percent last week, the highest since June, up from 3.1 percent the week before. That’s still below the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5 percent.

Sales of new and existing homes fell sharply in February, mostly because of unseasonably cold winter weather and ice storms in Texas and other southern states. Yet existing home sales were still 9 percent higher in February compared with a year ago.

Source: AP

Related

More from Economy

Back in court: Trump’s appeal in defamation case dismissed

The defamation suit against Donald Trump is filed by former 'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos, who claims Trump sexually assaulted her more than a decade ago and then defamed her by calling her a liar [File: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg]

Teacher, engineer fill last seats on billionaire’s SpaceX flight

The SpaceX Dragon capsule will launch no earlier than mid-September, aiming for an altitude of 540km (335 miles), which is 120km (75 miles) higher than the International Space Station and on a level with the Hubble Space Telescope [File: John Raoux/AP Photo]

Bitcoin for Babe Ruth? Sports auction house will accept crypto

United States-based Goldin Auctions, which is known for dealing in high-value items including this 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card, announced it would accept Bitcoin and Ether based on 'demand from consumers' [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Nike sues company over ‘Satan Shoes’

The shoes are customised Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that contain red ink and 'one drop of human blood' in the sole [Screengrab/Reuters]
Most Read

Qatar health official calls for lockdown as COVID cases rise

On Tuesday, the country reported 720 new cases and three deaths [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Suez crisis creates winners and losers in the global supply chain

The 400-meter-long (1,312-foot) Ever Given container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, Egypt, on March 23, blocking the passage of billions of dollars worth of cargo at either end of the waterway [File: Suez Canal Authority/EPA]

US official warns of ‘impending doom’ amid rise in COVID cases

Dr Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned of 'impending doom' as coronavirus cases rise in the US [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Scientists warn new COVID mutations in a year as vaccines stall

Vaccine-resistant mutations are likely because of extremely 'low vaccine coverage' in many countries, mostly developing ones [Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]