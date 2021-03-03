Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

After the rout: Bitcoin rallies back above $50,000

After last week’s selloff, the Bitcoin bulls are back, pushing the world’s most popular cryptocurrency back above the $50,000 mark.

The outlook for the cryptocurrency industry is still under fierce debate with proponents pointing to growing institutional adoption while critics say Bitcoin is a giant bubble destined to burst as it did in its 2017 boom-and-bust cycle [File: Bloomberg]
The outlook for the cryptocurrency industry is still under fierce debate with proponents pointing to growing institutional adoption while critics say Bitcoin is a giant bubble destined to burst as it did in its 2017 boom-and-bust cycle [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Olivia Raimonde and Eric Lam
Bloomberg
3 Mar 2021

Bitcoin rallied back above $50,000, surpassing the key psychological level as bullish momentum returned after last week’s selloff.

The digital token climbed as much as 11% before paring some gains to trade around $50,900 as of 9:51 a.m. in New York, reaching the highest level in two weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The cryptocurrency has been volatile with prices plunging 21% last week before recovering with the earlier broad bounce back in global equities. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.

“With the return of the stimulus fueling activities in the U.S. and elsewhere – this is very good for scarce assets such as Bitcoin,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.

Meanwhile, more big-name investors are backing crypto. Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.

“Bitcoin is now, for the most part, steadily getting constant endorsements,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for OANDA. “You’re still in the early stages of this institutional interest and that’s why I think you’re probably going to have people become a lot more open minded to cryptos.”

The investments underscore a growing trend of institutional money flowing into the digital space, which is simultaneously gaining attention from regulators as the nascent industry seeks to carve out a place in mainstream finance. The outlook for the cryptocurrency industry is still under fierce debate. Proponents point to growing institutional adoption while critics say Bitcoin is a giant bubble destined to burst like its 2017 boom and bust cycle.

Regulators

On Tuesday, Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.

Gensler, who served as a CFTC chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.

“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger and Kenneth Sexton.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Biden willing to tighten cheque limits to pass COVID relief bill

While Republicans have opposed the price tag as excessive, the administration of US President Joe Biden says the aid will give a vital lifeline to millions of Americans who have been thrown out of work by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

UK extends costly COVID aid, announces tax hike for businesses

In an annual budget speech on Wednesday, United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said the economy should regain its pre-pandemic size by mid-2022 [File: Jessica Taylor/Reuters]

Khashoggi report ‘unlikely’ to change Saudi Arabia credit rating

Saudi Arabia's government has denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, had any involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi [File: Bandar Algaloud/Reuters]

Below average: US infrastructure gets C- from engineers

Of the 17 categories making up the overall grade for the US infrastructure report card, 11 were in the D range, indicating a 'significant deterioration' with a strong risk of failure' [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Most Read

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Macron admits France murdered top Algerian independence figure

Malika Boumendjel, the widow of Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel, had never believed France's story that her husband committed suicide in detention [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]

Mapping internet shutdowns around the world

(Al Jazeera)

ICC prosecutor opens war crimes probe in Palestinian territories

Fatou Bensouda says the inquiry will be conducted 'independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favour' [File: Alastair Grant/AP]