Live
Economy|Oil and Gas
Bloomberg

Fire at Indonesia’s Balongan oil refinery prompts evacuations

The fire, which seriously injured five people and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of nearby residents, has been localised and could be extinguished today, Pertamina’s president said.

The fire at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia lit up the night sky [File: AP Photo]
The fire at the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia lit up the night sky [File: AP Photo]
By 
Eko Listiyorini
Bloomberg
29 Mar 2021

Indonesian firecrews worked to extinguish a massive blaze at state-owned PT Pertamina’s Balongan oil refinery, with the company aiming to resume processing soon.

The fire, which prompted an evacuation of nearby residents and forced the company to halt operations at the refinery, has been localized and may be put out tonight, Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati said at a televised briefing from the location. The cause of the blaze that affected four storage tanks at the complex is still unknown, she said.

A car passes by as smoke billows from a fire at the state-owned Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, Indonesia on Monday [File: AP Photo]
Videos shared on social media platforms showed flames and billowing smoke against the night sky. As many as 912 people living in a village near the plant in West Java were evacuated, local authorities said. Five people were seriously injured, some suffered minor injuries while several were reported missing, according to the authorities.

The fire broke out at 12:45 a.m. local time Monday, Mulyono, the company’s director for logistics, supply chain and infrastructure, said at the same event. Pertamina will rely on supplies from other refineries such as Cilacap and Trans-Pacific Petrochemical Indotama to meet fuel demand from terminals at Cikampek in West Java and Plumpang in Jakarta that are supplied by the refinery, he added.

The company expects the situation at Balongan to return to normal in the next four to five days, said Mulyono, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name. He didn’t elaborate.

The Balongan refinery began operations in 1994, state news agency Antara reported. It has a nameplate refining capacity of about 125,000 barrels a day, with its output geared toward clean fuels such as gasoline. The complex has 72 tanks with total capacity of 1.35 million kiloliters, Widyawati said.

Nationwide gasoline stockpiles stood at 10.5 million barrels, enough to cover 27-28 days of consumption, Mulyono said. There are 8.8 million barrels of diesel, or 20 days worth of consumption, and 3.2 million barrels of jet fuel stored, he added.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in the Suez Canal on Monday [Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

New chapter: News Corp to buy Houghton Mifflin unit for $349M

News Corp's $349m deal to buy Houghton Mifflin comes as the publishing industry reshapes itself through consolidation [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

England steps slowly out of lockdown, and into swimming pools

People swim in London's Charlton Lido on the first day that outdoor pools were reopened [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Thanks, Granny: France eyes incentive for elders who pass cash on

Current rules in France mean tax-free transfers from grandparents to their grandchildren are effectively capped at 63,730 euros ($75,358) every 15 years, but France's finance minister says President Emmanuel Macron (right) will decide whether to go ahead with the proposed change in the coming days [File: Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP/AFP]
Most Read

Stranded ship in Suez Canal re-floated: Live news

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021 [Suez Canal Authority/Handout/REUTERS]

‘Tiger Cub’ stumble leaves banks with giant trading losses

Fund manager Bill Hwang's New York-based Archegos Capital Management was at the centre of an unprecedented sell-off in shares on Friday, leaving investors nervous at the start of the week [File: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg]

Philippines deploys air force as tensions over Chinese ships rise

Some 220 boats were first spotted earlier this month at the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef, west of Palawan Island [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

Stranded Ever Given partially refloated in Suez Canal

Reports on Monday said the container ship Ever Given, which has been blocking the Suez Canal for a week, was back afloat [File: Handout via EPA]