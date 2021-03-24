Live
Economy|Space

Space wine: Researchers analyse wine that spent year on ISS

Researchers are tasting bottles of wine and analysing snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines that spent a year in space as part of an effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease.

At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-travelled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar on Earth [File: Christophe Ena/AP]
At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-travelled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar on Earth [File: Christophe Ena/AP]
24 Mar 2021

It tastes like rose petals. It smells like a campfire. It glistens with a burnt-orange hue. What is it? A 5,000-euro ($5,900) bottle of Petrus Pomerol wine that spent a year in space.

Researchers in Bordeaux are analysing a dozen bottles of the precious liquid — along with 320 snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines — that returned to Earth in January after a sojourn aboard the International Space Station.

They announced their preliminary impressions on Wednesday — mainly, that weightlessness didn’t ruin the wine and it seemed to energise the vines.

Organisers say it’s part of a longer-term effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses, and to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.

At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-travelled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar.

A special pressurized device delicately uncorked the bottles at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux. The tasters solemnly sniffed, stared and eventually, sipped.

“I have tears in my eyes,” Nicolas Gaume, CEO and co-founder of the company that arranged the experiment, Space Cargo Unlimited, told The Associated Press.

Alcohol and glass are normally prohibited on the International Space Station, so each bottle of wine was packed inside a special steel cylinder during the journey [File: NASA via AP]
Alcohol and glass are normally prohibited on the International Space Station, so each bottle was packed inside a special steel cylinder during the journey.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gaume said the experiment focused on studying the lack of gravity — which “creates tremendous stress on any living species” — on the wine and vines.

“We are only at the beginning,” he said, calling the preliminary results “encouraging”.

Jane Anson, a wine expert and writer with Decanter, said the wine that remained on Earth tasted “a little younger than the one that had been to space”.

Chemical and biological analysis of the wine’s aging process could allow scientists to find a way to artificially age fine vintages, said Dr Michael Lebert, a biologist at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander-University who was consulted on the project.

The vine snippets — known as canes in the grape-growing world — not only survived the journey but also grew faster than vines on Earth, despite limited light and water.

Once the researchers determine why, Lebert said that could help scientists develop sturdier vines on Earth — and pave the way for grape-growing and winemaking in space.

Christophe Chateau of the Bordeaux Wine-Makers’ Council welcomed the research as “a good thing for the industry”, but predicted it would take a decade or more to lead to practical applications. Chateau, who was not involved in the project, described ongoing efforts to adjust grape choices and techniques to adapt to ever-warmer temperatures.

“The wine of Bordeaux is a wine that gets its singularity from its history but also from its innovations,” he told The AP. “And we should never stop innovating.”

Private investors helped fund the project, which the researchers hope to continue on further space missions. The cost wasn’t disclosed.

For the average earthling, the main question is: What does cosmic wine taste like?

“For me, the difference between the space and Earth wine … it wasn’t easy to define,” said Franck Dubourdieu, a Bordeaux-based agronomist and oenologist, an expert in the study of wine and winemaking.

Researchers said each of the 12 panelists had an individual reaction. Some observed “burnt-orange reflections”. Others evoked aromas of cured leather or a campfire.

“The one that had remained on Earth, for me, was still a bit more closed, a bit more tannic, a bit younger. And the one that had been up into space, the tannins had softened, the side of more floral aromatics came out,” Anson said.

But whether the vintage was space-flying or earthbound, she said, “They were both beautiful.”

Source: AP
More from Economy

China net users call for H&M boycott after ban of Xinjiang cotton

As of Wednesday evening Beijing time, H&M appeared to no longer be available on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s e-commerce platform Taobao, where the retailer had previously had a presence [File: Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg]

UK suit against BHP over 2015 Brazil dam failure hits wall

The 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam, owned by the Samarco venture between BHP and Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale, killed 19 and sent a flood of mining waste into communities, the Doce River and the Atlantic Ocean, 650km (400 miles) away [File: David Gray/Reuters]

Mastercard latest firm using pay to drive social, climate goals

Mastercard is part of a growing roster of companies using compensation to drive the progress of environmental, social and corporate governance, also known as ESG [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Shares of Reddit favourite GameStop fall as it mulls stock sale

GameStop has surged nearly 900 percent so far this year and at the peak of the trading frenzy on January 28 the shares had touched $483 apiece [File: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Massive container ship Ever Given blocks Suez Canal: Live

A large container ship container ship registered in Panama ran aground in the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels [AFP]

Suez Canal blocked after massive container ship runs aground

Workers are seen next to a container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal [Handout: Suez Canal Authority via Reuters]

Five things to know about the Suez Canal gridlock

The canal remains one of Egypt’s top foreign currency earners. [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Suez canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off

The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, causing a gridlock of at least 100 vessels [Handout: Marina Passos/Suez Canal via AFP]