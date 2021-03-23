Live
Economy|European Union

EU refuses to approve Frontex’s budget over human rights concerns

European Parliament voted by 22-3 to postpone signing off the border agency’s budget until concerns get addressed.

Frontex, which supervises the outside borders of the 27-nation European Union, is under pressure following a series of allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey [File: Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]
Frontex, which supervises the outside borders of the 27-nation European Union, is under pressure following a series of allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey [File: Michael Varaklas/AP Photo]
23 Mar 2021

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday refused to sign off on the budget of the EU’s border and coast guard agency over concerns about allegations of rights violations, hiring failures and harassment by senior Frontex staff.

The European Parliament’s Budgetary Control Committee voted by 22-3, with five abstentions, to postpone its endorsement of Frontex’s 2019 budget “until additional clarifications are brought on a series of issues”.

Frontex, which supervises the outside borders of the 27-nation EU, is under pressure following a series of allegations that it was involved in the illegal pushbacks of migrants, notably in the Aegean Sea between Greece and Turkey.

An official inquiry cleared it of links to the pushback claims, but criticised reporting and monitoring failures. Some EU lawmakers are calling for the Frontex chief to resign. The European Parliament has also set up its own “scrutiny group”, which is expected to release its findings on the agency over the summer.

Frontex was supposed to have hired 40 fundamental rights officers by December to help monitor for possible abuses, but has so far employed none. A number of senior positions at the agency also remain unfilled.

With Tuesday’s vote, the lawmakers “expressed strong concerns as regards the delays in the process of recruitment of the fundamental rights officer and monitors” and “the significant gender imbalance, in particular at the level of the management board”.

They also raised reports about cases of harassment and possible meetings between Frontex staff and company lobbyists, and they want the assembly’s scrutiny group more deeply involved in the investigation of pushbacks.

The decision to delay the budget endorsement is likely to be backed by the full parliament in a vote next month. Should Frontex fail to clarify the issues as requested by the third quarter of 2021, the assembly could refuse outright to endorse its 2019 budget, but such a move would be unprecedented.

Source : AP

Related

More from Economy

California attempts to revive a bill that ‘microstamps’ handguns

Gunmakers have said the microstamp technology is unreliable, and to get around the law, they have not introduced new gun models in California since the law was passed there [File: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

Bargain hunters stem brutal rout in Turkish stocks

Turkish markets were roiled on Monday and early Tuesday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired another central bank chief [File: Kostas Tsironis/Bloomberg]

More than 190 US firms urge Congress to pass paid family leave

The paid family leave memo was sent on Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (left) [File: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg]

UAE to invest $10bn in Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund

The United Arab Emirates' investment in Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund should 'help narrow the gap between the domestic funding capacity and the need for development programmes', a spokesman for Indonesia's coordinating ministry of maritime affairs and investment said [File: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Highly volatile’: Powell’s not-so-cryptic warning on Bitcoin

United States Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said the Fed is researching the potential for a central bank digital currency, though he added that the Fed is not yet near a decision about implementing one [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Top Saudi official issued death threat against UN investigator

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur, says the threats were made at a high-level meeting in Geneva [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

‘I don’t feel safe’: Asians in the UK reflect on a year of hatred

Peng Wang was attacked last month as he was jogging near his house [Courtesy: Peng Wang]

US authorities name 10 victims, suspect in Colorado shooting

A woman consoles a King Soopers pharmacy technician after a shooting at the grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, US March 22. 2021 [Michael Ciaglo/USA Today Network via Reuters]