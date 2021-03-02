Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF powers back with near record inflow

Pain for Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange traded fund proved fleeting as the ARK Innovation ETF notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Friday's $464m cash injection followed a four-day rout that saw Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange traded fund slide more than 15 percent [File: Bloomberg]
Friday's $464m cash injection followed a four-day rout that saw Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange traded fund slide more than 15 percent [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Yakob Peterseil
Bloomberg
2 Mar 2021

Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.

Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.

The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”

Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.

In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.

The ETF was little changed in early trading in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Six Dr Seuss books with racist images won’t be published any more

The book And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, by Dr Seuss, will no longer be published due to insensitive and racist imagery [File: Steven Senne/AP Photo]

Global CO2 pollution returns to pre-COVID levels: IEA

Global emissions plunged by almost two billion tonnes in 2020, the largest absolute decline in history [Reuters]

Asia extends global stock recovery as bond markets stabilise

Rollout of another vaccine in the US and hope for another relief package boosted investor sentiment [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

US trade rep nominee says she will fight ‘unfair’ Chinese trade

President Biden's US trade representative nominee Katherine Tai is expected to be confirmed by the Senate [File: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg]
Most Read

‘Pawri’ power: Pakistani teen’s Instagram video a rage in India

Mobeen, 19, became famous after her five-second video went viral [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]

Morocco suspends contact with German embassy

Morocco's FM Bourita, left, said 'there will be no contact until we have received answers to the various questions we have posed' [File: Tobias Schwarz/AFP]

‘Overwhelming joy’: Kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls released

Police initially said 317 girls were abducted in the raid by more than 100 gunmen on the Government Girls Secondary School in remote Jangebe village [EPA]

Arrests made at Barcelona football club after police raid

Mossos d'Esquadra police officers walk past the offices of FC Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, March 1, 2021 [Albert Gea/Reuters]