Live
Economy|Inequality
Bloomberg

‘Radical change’: Leaders call for measures to tackle inequality

New study shows that the ranks of the global middle class fell for the first time since the 1990s, widening inequality.

The ranks of the world's poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, swelled by 131 million last year, according to the Pew Research Center [File: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg]
The ranks of the world's poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, swelled by 131 million last year, according to the Pew Research Center [File: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg]
By 
Jeff Green
Bloomberg
19 Mar 2021

Covid-19 showed the world undeniable evidence of the inequities faced by under-represented people. If government and business leaders don’t make radical changes, conditions won’t just stay bad, they will get worse, according to key decision makers who met this week at the fourth annual Bloomberg Equality Summit.

The U.S. can’t be considered fully recovered until Black and Hispanic employment has recovered as much as White employment even if that means federal policies result in short-term inflation, Cecilia Rouse, chair of President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview. Former American Express Co. Chief Executive Officer Ken Chenault and Facebook Inc. Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg also offered advice on needed changes.

The pandemic, which has killed 2.7 million people globally, including more than half a million in the U.S., has disrupted economies, closed borders and set back the employment and education of poorer people across the world. As rich countries rush to distribute vaccinations and re-open their economies, the same disadvantaged groups hardest hit by Covid are being left behind by the cure, said Jordan’s Queen Rania.

“I think the moment for radical change has arrived,” Queen Rania said during a discussion on the wealth gap this week, pointing out that extreme poverty is on the rise for the first time in two decades. “Clearly the system is not working.”

In a study published Thursday, researchers at the non-partisan Pew Research Center found that the ranks of the global middle class — those earning $10-$50 per day — fell by 90 million people to almost 2.5 billion last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That helped swell the ranks of the poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, by 131 million, Pew estimated.

Government policy, from minimum wage to family care, needs to be steered more to benefit under-represented groups to ensure everyone recovers equally from the pandemic, Rouse said.

Vaccine nationalism is complicating the equitable distribution of Covid-19 treatments and may harm efforts to deliver 2 billion doses to poorer and middle-income nations by year-end, said Adar Poonawalla, head of the world’s largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India. Health-care system mistrust by people of color remains a factor, said Keith Churchwell, president of Yale New Haven Hospital, speaking on one of more than 20 panels and interviews.

Colombia is lagging behind its South American neighbours with only 0.3 percent of the population vaccinated, even as the country sees the second-highest number of infections on the continent [File: Ivan Valencia/Bloomberg]
Facebook Inc., Procter & Gamble Co, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co., and Visa Inc. were among companies reiterating their commitments to make changes, such as adding more paid leave, promoting more under-represented workers and hiring new diversity executives. U.S. companies should work together to set targets for improving diversity in their ranks, especially at the highest levels, said Chenault, who also is a co-founder of OneTen, a coalition of companies working to create 1 million middle-class jobs for Black Americans within 10 years.

“Many companies have tried this on their own, a few have been successful,” Chenault, now chairman of General Catalyst, told David Westin on the closing day of the summit. “But the truth is, large companies have not done well on diversity.”

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Asian stocks, oil prices fall sharply as inflation concerns mount

China's blue chip share index shed 1.9 percent, perhaps unnerved by a fiery exchange between Chinese and US diplomats at the first in-person talks since US President Joe Biden took office [Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

COVID pushed 32 million Indians out of middle class: Pew research

A year into the pandemic, the number of those in the Indian middle class shrank to 66 million, says Pew [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

World Bank rolls out COVID vaccine funds for poor Asian nations

Internally displaced Afghan girls at a mosque in Kabul amid the spread of COVID-19 disease during the holy month of Ramadan [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

‘Grandstanding’: US, China trade rebukes in testy talks

The first in-person talks between the top diplomats from the US and China since Joe Biden became president got off to a testy start in Alaska [Frederic J Brown/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

Pakistan army chief says ‘it is time to bury the past’ with India

General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad [File: Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Samia Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder [File: Tony Karumba/AFP]

From trash to treasure: The Nigerians recycling waste into wealth

Jumoke Olowokere’s giant Christmas tree, constructed from discarded bottles, has become a permanent fixture on the street near her office in Ibadan [Femi Amogunla/Al Jazeera]

Israeli settler attacks surge against Palestinians

Saeed Awad lays motionless after being attacked by settlers as Israeli army solders carry him on a stretcher [Courtesy: B'Tselem]