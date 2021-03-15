Live
Economy|Automotive Industry

Volkswagen takes on Tesla with major electric vehicle push

The world’s number-two carmaker said it wants to have six battery-cell factories up and running in Europe by 2030.

Volkswagen is also working on a major expansion of charging infrastructure, the lack of which is still seen as a big barrier to the mass adoption of battery-powered cars [File: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Volkswagen is also working on a major expansion of charging infrastructure, the lack of which is still seen as a big barrier to the mass adoption of battery-powered cars [File: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
15 Mar 2021

Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery-cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake competitor Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars.

The world’s number-two carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday that it wants to have six battery-cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

“Our transformation will be fast, it will be unprecedented,” Chief Executive Herbert Diess told those gathered for Volkswagen’s Power Day, which also featured the CEOs of BP, Enel and Iberdrola in an effort to match some of the buzz of Tesla’s Battery Day last September.

“E-mobility has become core business for us,” he added.

Volkswagen, whose shares rose as much as 3.8 percent, did not specifically say how much the plan will cost. It said in December that it planned to spend 35 billion euros ($41.7bn) on e-mobility as a whole by 2025.

The group had been a laggard on electrification until it admitted in 2015 to cheating on US diesel emissions tests and had to deal with new Chinese quotas for electric vehicles. It now has one of the most ambitious programmes in the industry.

Volkswagen said the European factories will have a joint production capacity of up to 240 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year, adding the first 40 GWh would come from Sweden’s Northvolt, with production starting in 2023.

As part of the deal, Volkswagen will raise its 20 percent stake in Northvolt and also take over the Swedish firm’s stake in a planned battery-cell venture in the German city of Salzgitter, which will form the second factory from 2025.

This will be followed by a factory in Spain, France or Portugal in 2026 and a site in Poland, Slovakia or the Czech Republic by 2027. Two more plants will be set up by 2030.

While the first two factories are already reflected in Volkswagen’s financial planning, the group is currently in “deep discussions” about how the subsequent plants fitted with financial targets, board member Thomas Schmall said.

Charged up

Volkswagen is also working on a major expansion of charging infrastructure, a lack of which is still seen as a big barrier to the mass adoption of battery-powered cars.

Via existing efforts and partnerships with oil major BP as well as top European utilities Enel and Iberdrola, Volkswagen aims to operate about 18,000 public fast-charging points in Europe by 2025.

This represents a fivefold expansion of the existing fast-charging network, Volkswagen said, adding it would invest 400 million euros ($477m) in the initiative.

In North America, Volkswagen targets 3,500 fast-charging points by the end of 2021 via its Electrify America unit, while in China, the world’s largest car market, the group aims for 17,000 by 2025.

In China, where Volkswagen last year acquired 26.5 percent of battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd, the carmaker now aims to sell more than two million electric vehicles a year by the end of the decade.

Shifting to design, Volkswagen unveiled plans to have a new unified prismatic battery cell from 2023, which will support cost cuts generated by the higher level of in-house cell production and could impact its current suppliers.

Electric vehicle makers, including Tesla, are using cylindrical battery cells, which resemble flashlight batteries and are relatively inexpensive and easy to manufacture.

Prismatic cells, which resemble a thin hardcover book, are housed in a rectangular metal case and are more expensive. Pouch cells, another alternative, are thinner and lighter, and resemble a flexible metal mailing envelope.

“On average, we will drive down the cost of battery systems to significantly below 100 euros ($119) per kilowatt hour,” Schmall said. “This will finally make e-mobility affordable and the dominant drive technology.”

The cost of battery cells used for electric vehicles has fallen to an average of $110 per kilowatt hour, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US airline shares rise to pre-pandemic levels on vaccine hopes

More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in United States airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data - the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic crushed air travel in 2020 [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Cashless Venezuela? Maduro mulls digital payments amid shortage

With annual inflation hitting 2,665 percent, long lines form many mornings outside banks in Caracas as residents seek to withdraw a maximum of 400,000 bolivars — the equivalent of 20 United States cents — just to pay round-trip transit fare to get to work [File: Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE]

Promotion? Musk is ‘Technoking of Tesla’, CFO is ‘Master of Coin’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will focus on heavy-truck production after first showing a Semi prototype in 2017 and plans to start deliveries by the end of this year [File: Bloomberg]

Oscars: Mank leads nominations that include two female directors

Chloe Zhao is one of the two female directors nominated, the first time in Oscar history [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Most Read

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have expressed confidence in the safety of the vaccine [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Germany, France, Italy and Spain halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the company's COVID-19 shot is safe [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Labour law changes: Are Qatar’s migrant workers better off?

In August 2020, Qatar announced landmark changes to its labour law, including scrapping the need for an NOC [Faras Ghani/Al Jazeera]

After US sanctions, Huawei turns to new businesses to boost sales

Huawei has been exploring new business sectors for years but has now ramped up those efforts [File: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg]