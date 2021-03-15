Live
Economy|Financial Markets

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as investors eye economic reopening

The Dow rose 0.53 percent to end at 32,953.46 on Monday while the S&P gained 0.65 percent to close at 3,968.94.

The S&P 500 has gained almost 6 percent in 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added nearly 8 percent [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
The S&P 500 has gained almost 6 percent in 2021, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added nearly 8 percent [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
15 Mar 2021

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs on Monday, as investors eyed an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and awaited cues from the United States Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.53 percent to end at 32,953.46 points on Monday in New York.

The broader S&P 500 index – a proxy for the health of retirement and college savings accounts – gained 0.65 percent to land at 3,968.94 and the Nasdaq Composite Index vaulted 1.05 percent to close at 13,459.71. However, the Nasdaq remains down almost 5 percent from its February 12 record high close.

And in a concrete sign that the worst of the damage from the pandemic may be over for the airline industry, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways said leisure bookings were rising.

Gains in the major indexes accelerated near the end of the trading session.

The S&P 1500 Airlines Index jumped over 4 percent to a one-year high, while other travel-related stocks – including Carnival Corp, Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts – jumped between 2 percent and 5 percent.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sector indexes rose, led by utilities and real estate, each up more than 1 percent.

It was the Dow’s sixth straight record high close in a recent surge fuelled by mass vaccinations and US congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill. Expectations of a recovery accelerated demand for stocks expected to outperform as the economy reopens, such as banks, energy, and materials companies.

On Monday, the Russell Growth Index outperformed the Russell Value Index in a modest reversal of investors’ recent trend away from technology and other high-growth stocks.

“With the vaccine positive news and the stimulus, we think there will continue to be a fair amount of rotation out of the stay-at-home stocks,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. “We are bullish on financial services and energy coming out of the pandemic.”

The S&P 500 has gained almost 6 percent in 2021, while the Dow has added nearly 8 percent.

At the end of the Fed’s two-day meeting on Wednesday, policymakers are expected to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at its fastest rate in decades while reiterating their dovish stance for the foreseeable future.

Tesla rose about 2 percent after the company dubbed Chief Executive Elon Musk “Technoking of Tesla” in a formal regulatory filing.

Eli Lilly and Co shares slumped 9.1 percent after a mid-stage trial testing the company’s experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug led to “mixed” results, reducing the chances for the drug’s accelerated approval, according to analysts.

The S&P 500 posted 90 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded 281 new highs and 15 new lows.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Deb Haaland confirmed as first Indigenous US interior secretary

Representative Deb Haaland looks on during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be interior secretary on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 [File: Graeme Jennings/Pool via Reuters]

Monday blues: Bitcoin drops after surpassing $60,000

The fortunes of a range of companies are increasingly tied to the cryptocurrency, from listed Bitcoin miners and brokers to firms that have invested in the token [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]

Sorry, Mom: Netflix cracks down on password sharing

Some analysts are confident that most Netflix users won’t want to give up access to shows like Bridgerton or The Queen’s Gambit, but others worry that the streaming service cracking down on password sharing could bring uncertainty at a time when rival services are adding millions of subscribers [File: Bloomberg]

The competition for Egypt: China, the West, and megaprojects

An aerial view shows construction at Egypt's New Administrative Capital megaproject, 35km (22 miles) east of Cairo [File: Khaled Desouki/AFP]
Most Read

Which countries have stopped using AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine?

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have expressed confidence in the safety of the vaccine [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Germany, France, Italy and Spain halt use of AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca and global health authorities insist the company's COVID-19 shot is safe [Yves Herman/Reuters]

After US sanctions, Huawei turns to new businesses to boost sales

Huawei has been exploring new business sectors for years but has now ramped up those efforts [File: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg]

‘We survived Assad’s prisons and we will rebuild Syria’

Omar as a 15-year-old in 2011 before he was imprisoned, and later, in 2015 immediately after he escaped [Photo courtesy of Omar Alshogre]