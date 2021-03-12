Live
Economy|Crime
Bloomberg

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes asks to delay trial due to pregnancy

If a United States district judge in California agrees to the request, it will be the fourth time Holmes’s fraud trial has been delayed.

Lawyers for Elizabeth Holmes and prosecutors in her case have asked a judge to delay her trial until after she gives birth in July [File: Michael Short/Bloomberg]
Lawyers for Elizabeth Holmes and prosecutors in her case have asked a judge to delay her trial until after she gives birth in July [File: Michael Short/Bloomberg]
By 
Joel Rosenblatt and Joe Schneider
Bloomberg
12 Mar 2021

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant, her lawyers and the government said in a court filing requesting a six-week delay for her fraud trial which was due to start July 13.

“On March 2, 2021, counsel for defendant advised the government that defendant is pregnant, with an expected due date in July 2021,” prosecutors and Holmes’s lawyers said in the filing Friday. “In light of this development, it is not feasible to begin the trial on July 13, 2021, as currently scheduled.”

The two sides asked for the trial to start Aug. 31 instead.

If U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, agrees to the request, it would be the fourth time Holmes’s trial has been delayed. It was initially scheduled to start in July 2020 and was then moved to October before it was again reset for March — both of those delays due to the pandemic. Davila has repeatedly pushed for the trial to start, hoping conditions will improve enough once more of the population is vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Holmes and prosecutors are in the thick of a fight over what evidence jurors will get to see and hear. Davila’s decisions will shape the evidence as well as the two sides’ strategies about what arguments lawyers will emphasize or be forced to defend.

The case is U.S. v. Holmes, 18-cr-00258, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Mysterious crypto investor Metakovan paid Ether in Beeple auction

Metakovan paid for Beeple's artwork using Ethererum, the world’s second-biggest digital coin, shelling out approximately 42,329.453 ETH total, according to a Christie’s representative [File: Bloomberg]

Quad goals: US, Indo-Pacific allies to up India’s vaccine output

'If we have a surplus, we’re going to share it with the rest of the world,' United States President Joe Biden said this week after announcing that the US had acquired an additional 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

‘Quad’ leaders pledge new cooperation on China, COVID-19, climate

President Joe Biden participated in a video summit with Indo-Pacific nation leaders at the White House [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Iraq’s protests and the technology of resistance

An anti-government protester jumps over burning tyres blocking a highway in Baghdad in January 2020 [File: Khalid Mohammed/AP Photo]
Most Read

Minneapolis agrees to pay $27m to George Floyd’s family

George Floyd's family rally at Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, August 28, 2020 [File: Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

Iranian ship ‘hit in attack in Mediterranean’

Cargo vessels and container ships sit on the dockside during loading operations at Bandar Imam Khomeini Port, Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]