Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

Adani edges out Musk, Ambani as year’s biggest wealth gainer

India’s Gautam Adani has gained more wealth this year than anyone else in the world, including Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Gautam S Adani, centre, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2bn in 2021 to $50bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index [File: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg]
Gautam S Adani, centre, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2bn in 2021 to $50bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index [File: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg]
By 
P R Sanjai
Bloomberg
12 Mar 2021

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.

The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.

The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.

“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”

Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.

Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.

(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

How COVID has shone a light on the way we measure economies

A big slice of normal with a side order of vaccine, please. A year after much of the world went into lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, economies have started to open up, with dine-in service returning in restaurants in some place, as vaccines get rolled out and new case numbers fall [File: Go Nakamura/BLOOMBERG]

UK economy shrank by less than expected in January

The UK's economy is likely to shrink by four percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to the Bank of England [File: Hollie Adams/BLOOMBERG]

AstraZeneca may miss second-quarter EU vaccine deliveries: Report

The EU is expecting to receive almost 400 million vaccine doses in total in the second quarter, with the biggest number coming from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE [File: Dhiraj Singh/BLOOMBERG]

Bangladesh shipbreaker’s widow pursues test case on worker safety

A shipbreaker pauses while working on dislodging sheets of metal from a ship being dismantled for scrap in the port city of Chittagong, Bangladesh [File: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
Most Read

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Power to the Beeple: Digital art fetches $69.3M at auction

To prove its authenticity, 'Everydays – The First 5000 Days' features what is known as a non-fungible token that digitally attaches the artist’s signature to it and can’t be altered, Christie’s said [Christie's Images Ltd via Reuters]