Live
Economy|Inequality
Bloomberg

Warren Buffett joins $100bn club, highlighting K-shaped recovery

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffet has seen his net worth blow past the $100bn mark on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, underscoring a K-shaped US recovery that saw more than eight million Americans fall into poverty in the second half of 2020.

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saw his net worth jump to $100.4bn on Wednesday [File: Bloomberg]
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, saw his net worth jump to $100.4bn on Wednesday [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Simon Hunt, Katherine Chiglinsky and Devon Pendleton
Bloomberg
11 Mar 2021

Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.

Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion club, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.

The clan’s combined fortunes have grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.

Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a fast start to 2021. The firm’s A shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who has preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.

Share Buybacks

Buffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.

”His warming up to share buyback was clearly welcomed by investors,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola, who also noted last year’s fears of the pandemic’s initial impact on the group were overdone. “The strength of Berkshire’s equity portfolio, specifically Apple, was a large contributor to book value,” he said.

Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.

The staggering amounts accumulated by the ultra-wealthy – $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone – highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels jump thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.

Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans — including many children — fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.

Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead a second day of gains for the S&P 500.

(Updates with analyst comment in seventh paragraph.)
–With assistance from Catarina Saraiva and Ben Stupples.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

Pakistani court orders TikTok banned over ‘obscene content’

Popular Pakistani users of TikTok have follower counts in the hundreds of thousands [Olivier Douliery/AFP]

US jobless claims fall to 712,000 as recovery picks up pace

Many economists suggest that the combination of federal aid, the rising pace of coronavirus vaccinations, continually low borrowing rates and the increased willingness of consumers to spend will unleash a robust economic recovery in the United States later this year [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]

EU regulator approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine

In J&J's 44,000-person global trial, the vaccine was found to be 67 percent effective two weeks after inoculation, the European Medicines Agency said [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

A year into pandemic, pressure builds to fix economic inequality

What was a 'healthy' pre-pandemic economy for some was decidedly not for others, nor was it sustainable for humanity as a whole [File: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images]
Most Read

Sarah Everard: Missing woman’s case sends UK into shock

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police on March 10, 2021, shows security camera footage of missing Sarah Everard on March 3 [Photo by Metropolitan Police/AFP]

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Denmark, Norway suspend AstraZeneca vaccine over blood clot fears

AstraZeneca said earlier this week its shots were subject to strict and rigorous quality controls and that there had been 'no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine' [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]

Tanzania’s leader ‘receiving coronavirus treatment in India’

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has played down the threat from COVID-19, saying God and remedies such as steam inhalation would protect Tanzanians [File: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]