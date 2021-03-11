Live
Economy|Climate Change

Investors turn up heat on HSBC to phase out fossil fuel funding

Banking giant commits to ending support for coal by 2040 as shareholders push HSBC to align itself with climate goals.

HSBC's announcement reinforces how the world's biggest financial firms are bowing to mounting pressure to join the battle against climate change [File: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS]
HSBC's announcement reinforces how the world's biggest financial firms are bowing to mounting pressure to join the battle against climate change [File: Brendan McDermid/REUTERS]
11 Mar 2021

HSBC will phase out its support for the coal industry in the developed world by 2030 and in the developing world by 2040, the bank said on Thursday, bowing to investor pressure to toughen its stance on fossil fuel financing.

Investors managing some $2.4 trillion in assets who earlier this year filed a resolution that would bind the bank to make stronger commitments, have withdrawn the motion in a sign they have reached a compromise with Europe’s biggest bank.

The new goals from HSBC also include short and medium-term targets on aligning its financing with the goals of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.

HSBC’s announcement reinforces how the world’s biggest financial firms are bowing to mounting public and political pressure to join the battle against climate change, by reducing their funding of fossil fuel companies and encouraging clients in other sectors to cut emissions.

As a result, campaign group ShareAction has withdrawn its motion to be voted on at HSBC’s annual shareholder meeting on May 28, and the lender will instead submit its own resolution with the backing of ShareAction and its co-filers, a group of 15 major investors including Amundi and Man Group.

“Today’s announcement shows that robust shareholder engagement can deliver concrete results and sets an important precedent for the banking industry,” said Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction.

Climate ambitions

HSBC’s new commitments go further than those made last October when the bank set out an “ambition” to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal criticised by campaigners for not directly addressing HSBC’s lending to fossil fuel firms.

Since the Paris climate agreement was signed at the end of 2015, HSBC has helped arrange almost $91bn of bonds and loans for energy companies, excluding solar, wind and other renewable producers [File: David Gray/BLOOMBERG]
ShareAction said it had won a significant concession from the bank in that HSBC now explicitly states the expansion of coal-fired power is incompatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement, where in the past it had been more equivocal on the need for clients to divest coal assets.

HSBC will report on its progress annually, it said on Thursday, starting this year.

ShareAction targeted Barclays with a similar motion last May, which was defeated but garnered 24 percent of votes cast.

Since the Paris climate agreement was signed at the end of 2015, HSBC has helped arrange almost $91bn of bonds and loans for energy companies, excluding solar, wind and other renewable producers, the third most among European lenders, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Net-zero ambitions have to be backed up with time-bound fossil fuel phase-outs and today HSBC has taken an important step in that direction,” Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction, said in a statement. “Our focus now turns to ensuring it delivers on these commitments.”

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

Australia to subsidise airfares as part of $928m tourism boost

Qantas, which is cutting at least 8,500 jobs, lost about 11 billion Australian dollars ($8.5bn) in revenue to the pandemic last year alone [File: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg]

UN condemns Myanmar violence as US sanctions general’s children

The military response to now-daily protests has become increasingly violent with at least 60 people thought to have been killed in the crackdowns and nearly 2,000 arrested [Reuters]

Everything is awesome: Lego sales surged 21% as kids stayed home

Sales of Lego sets grew by double digits in all regions, with especially strong growth in China, the Americas, Western Europe and the Asia Pacific region [File: Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]

Tensions loom between US, Ethiopia in 737 Max crash probe

Candles burn before a flower-adorned memorial arch erected at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 crash, which killed 157 people [File: Getty Images]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Myanmar’s military on ‘killing spree’ against protesters: Amnesty

Riot police hold their firearms as they face-off with protesters in the capital, Naypyidaw on Monday [Stringer/AFP]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

Top US diplomat decries ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Beyenesh Tekleyohannes (C), cries in her home as a group of relatives look on in the village of Dengolat, North of Mekele, the capital of Tigray on February 26, 2021. - A report by Amnesty International on February 27, 2021 alleges Eritrean soldiers fighting in Tigray had killed hundreds of people in November last year in what the rights group described as a likely crime against humanity. The presence of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia in the Tigray conflict has been widely documented but has been denied by both countries. Tigray has been the theater of fighting since early November 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the northern region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, accusing it of attacking federal army camps. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)