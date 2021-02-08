Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Facebook cracks down on anti-vaccine accounts amid COVID surge

Facebook announced it will also give $120m in free advertising to health departments and nongovernmental organisations that share accurate information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

If Facebook’s systems come across content that says the coronavirus is man-made or manufactured, that it is safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine, or that the shots are toxic, dangerous or cause autism, that content will be removed, the company said [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
If Facebook’s systems come across content that says the coronavirus is man-made or manufactured, that it is safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine, or that the shots are toxic, dangerous or cause autism, that content will be removed, the company said [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
By 
Sarah Frier
Bloomberg
8 Feb 2021

Facebook Inc. said it will take stronger steps to eliminate false information about Covid-19 and vaccines on its social network, a move that could remove major groups, accounts and Instagram pages for repeatedly spreading misinformation.

The company is acting on advice from the World Health Organization and other groups to expand its list of false claims that are harmful, according to a blog post on Monday.

Facebook will ask administrators of user groups to moderate such misinformation. Facebook-owned Instagram will also make it harder to find accounts that discourage vaccination, and remove them if they continuously violate the rules.

The company this week will also include in its Covid-19 information center details from local health departments about when and where people can get vaccinated.

If Facebook’s systems come across content that says the coronavirus is man-made or manufactured, that it is safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine, or that the shots are toxic, dangerous or cause autism, that content will be removed.

“Claims about Covid-19 or vaccines that do not violate these policies will still be eligible for review by our third-party fact-checkers, and if they are rated false, they will be labeled and demoted,” Facebook said in its blog post.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, had already made false vaccine claims in ads against its rules.

The company is working to undo years of momentum gained by the anti-vaccination movement on its platforms, where emotional anecdotes and stories that provoke fear tend to spread more quickly than scientific facts.

The changes on the sites, which start this week, will roll out globally in more than 50 languages, but may take a while to be effective, Facebook said.

In the meantime, the Menlo Park, California-based company will give $120 million in free advertising to health departments and non-governmental organizations that plan to spread accurate information about Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Biden wage plan would lift 900,000 from poverty. There’s a catch

United States President Joe Biden is eager to deliver on a campaign promise to raise the federal hourly minimum wage to $15, a move workers' rights groups and many unions have advocated for in recent years [File: Lynne Sladky/AP Photo]

Dogecoin hits record after tweets from Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg

Dogecoin’s surprising social media-fuelled rally is just one example of the revival in cryptocurrencies over the past year [File: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images Europe via Bloomberg]

Oil prices shake off COVID blues as Brent hits $60

Global benchmark Brent crude topped $60 a barrel on Monday [File: Ints Kalnins/Reuters]

Space race: UAE, US and Chinese missions prepare to explore Mars

The unmanned missions promise to yield new insights for Earth-bound scientists intent on unravelling the mysteries of the solar system [File: NASA/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

China to build the world’s biggest dam on sacred Tibetan river

The Yarlung Tsangpo River, more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) from Lhasa. Tibetans believe the river represents the body of the goddess Dorje Pagmo, one of the highest incarnations in Tibetan culture [File: Roman Pilipey/EPA]

Trump lawyers: ‘Not a single word’ in speech led to Capitol riot

Democrats argue that President Donald Trump's remarks during this January 6, 2021 speech led to the riot at the US Capitol that day [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Myanmar military ruler addresses nation as protests intensify

A protester holds a placard with an image of Myanmar military ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing [AP Photo]

America, the big lie

Samuel Green, Ku Klux Klan leader, is flanked by two children at an 'invitation ceremony' in Atlanta, Georgia on July 23, 1948, in which 700 new members were admitted [File: AP]