Live
Economy|Mining
Bloomberg

Vale reaches $7bn settlement over deadly dam collapse in Brazil

Vale SA agreed to pay $7.03bn in a settlement with Brazilian authorities for the Brumadinho dam collapse two years ago that killed 270 people.

People survey the damage after a Vale SA dam burst in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on Friday, January 25, 2019, killing 270 people [File: Bloomberg]
People survey the damage after a Vale SA dam burst in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on Friday, January 25, 2019, killing 270 people [File: Bloomberg]
By 
James Attwood
Bloomberg
4 Feb 2021

Vale SA reached a settlement agreement with Brazilian authorities for a dam collapse that killed 270 people and led to production cutbacks that stripped the company of the title of world’s biggest iron ore producer. Its shares rose.

The deal comes two years after the Brumadinho disaster, giving affected communities a clear framework for compensation and reparations and removing a considerable legal overhang for Vale shareholders.

Vale will pay 37.7 billion reais ($7.03 billion) including cash payments to affected people and investments in environmental projects, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement. Vale estimates it will book an additional expense of 19.8 billion reais in 2020 results.

“This is the largest reparation agreement ever signed in Latin America in financial terms and with the participation of the state,” and one of the largest in the world, Minas Gerais said in a statement.

The two sides come together after Vale initially presented a value of about 21 billion reais, while the state of Minas Gerais outlined 28 billion reais in material damages plus 26 billion reais in moral damages.

Vale said about 8,900 people are already parties of civil or labor indemnification agreements, while more than 100,000 have received emergency aid totaling 1.8 billion reais.

With Vale benefiting from high iron ore prices, the Brumadinho settlement isn’t expected to jeopardize any of its investment plans, according to Ativa Investimentos. Iron ore futures climbed 73% last year on strong Chinese demand.

Vale shares extended gains on the back of the news after trading was halted for more than half an hour in Sao Paulo. The stock was up 2.1% at 10:57 a.m. local time compared with a 0.6% advance for the Ibovespa.

The agreement is about two thirds of the amount initially sought by the courts, “which corroborates a positive negotiation for Vale,” Ativa analyst Ilan Arbetman said. “In addition, its adjusted net debt allows it to dispose of the amounts not provisioned without further complications.”

(Adds shares. A previous version corrected timing of agreement in relation to anniversary of the disaster in second graph)

–With assistance from Ney Hayashi, Rachel Gamarski, Vinícius Andrade and Luana Vicentina.

Source : Bloomberg
More from Economy

US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but hiring remains weak

Thursday's report reflects a United States job market that is still suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, with hiring having weakened for six straight months [File: Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo]

Would Biden’s $1,400 stimulus cheques boost the US economy?

United States President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes sending $1,400 stimulus cheques to qualifying Americans to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Istanbul’s population falls as countryside beckons during COVID

Empty streets and closed stores during a December weekend curfew in Istanbul were the backdrop of an exodus to the countryside that saw the city's population shrink 0.4 percent last year [File: Bloomberg]

Shell’s profit slumps in 2020 due to COVID pandemic

Shell responded to the unprecedented drop in oil and gas demand last year by cutting spending sharply [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Syria says it responded to ‘Israeli aggression’

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on February 24, 2020, reportedly shows Syrian air defence intercepting an Israeli missile in the sky over the capital Damascus. [File: AFP]

Belgian court jails Iranian diplomat for 20 years over bomb plot

Heavily armed policemen patrol outside the court in Antwerp [Virginia Mayo/AP Photo]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

ICC finds Ugandan LRA commander guilty of war crimes

Ongwen could now be imprisoned for life, though judges will address his sentencing at a later date [File: Peter Dejong/ANP/AFP]