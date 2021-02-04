Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

More Americans cite finances, not COVID, as reason for relocating

A Pew survey found that a third of respondents said money troubles and joblessness are their main reasons for packing up.

Adults in lower-income households were more likely to move than their wealthier counterparts as a result of the pandemic, the Pew survey found, highlighting a growing divergence in economic realities [File: Bloomberg]
Adults in lower-income households were more likely to move than their wealthier counterparts as a result of the pandemic, the Pew survey found, highlighting a growing divergence in economic realities [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Reade Pickert
Bloomberg
4 Feb 2021

Millions of U.S. adults have relocated – either temporarily or permanently – during the pandemic, but the reasons for moving have changed over time.

In June, 28% of those who moved due to the pandemic cited the higher risk of being infected with Covid-19 where they had been living as the most important reason, according to a Pew Research Center poll. Just 18% said financial reasons, including job loss.

But Pew’s November survey showed a complete reversal, with a third of respondents citing financial reasons and unemployment as their primary motivator for relocating. Just 14% cited fears of contracting Covid-19 — half of the June share.

The latest data are a clear example of the financial fallout of the coronavirus-driven downturn. Millions of Americans remain out of work. Many have struggled to pay their bills and are relying on food banks to put food on the table. There are still nearly 10 million fewer jobs than there were last February, and Americans continue to file hundreds of thousands of applications for unemployment benefits each week.

Those age 18 to 29 were more likely than any other group to move due to the outbreak, in part due to college campuses closing and going to remote learning. In fact, a Pew Research Center analysis in September found a majority of young adults lived with their parents — a level not seen since the Great Depression era. Hispanic and Black adults were also more likely to relocate due to the virus than Whites, the survey found.

The latest survey also highlighted the divergence in the economic realities of Americans during the pandemic. Adults in lower-income households were more likely to move than their wealthier counterparts as a result of the pandemic. But about 1 in 10 who moved due to the virus relocated to a vacation home.

Some people have moved back, with 31% saying they returned to the same home where they were living before the health crisis. Some 69% of those who moved due to the pandemic said they are currently living in a different home than where they previously lived.

The analysis is based on a survey of 12,648 adults conducted Nov. 18-29. The June survey was June 4-10.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

‘dangerous’ levels of heavy metals found in some baby foods-panel

Congressional investigators in the United States examined baby foods made by Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition and Gerber, a unit of Nestle, finding that their internal company standards 'permit dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals' in foods meant for infants [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Denmark to create world’s first energy island in the North Sea

The artificial island will be linked to hundreds of offshore wind turbines [File: Lars Skaaning, Polfoto/AP Photo]

Yellen wants to understand GameStop frenzy ‘deeply’

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has not specified any potential actions regulators could take over the GameStop market frenzy [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Vaccine v virus: Race to curb COVID spurs uneven Mideast recovery

A woman gets tested before receiving a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus at St Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, whose economy the International Monetary Fund forecasts will grow by 3.1 percent this year [File: Khushnum Bhandari/Reuters]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

Biden to end US support for offensive operations in Yemen

President Joe Biden is ending United States support for offensive operations in Yemen [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Would Biden’s $1,400 stimulus cheques boost the US economy?

United States President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan includes sending $1,400 stimulus cheques to qualifying Americans to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh