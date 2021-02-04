Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

Johnson & Johnson asks US to approve single-dose COVID jab

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the US immunisation campaign, which continues to lag behind schedule.

Unlike the two currently authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen, potentially simplifying its distribution [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
Unlike the two currently authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen, potentially simplifying its distribution [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
4 Feb 2021

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked United States health regulators to authorise its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its January 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66 percent rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the US immunisation campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Unlike the two currently authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, J&J’s does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen.

After the company’s application, regulators will need time to analyse the data and an advisory committee will need to meet. The company’s chief scientific officer said last month J&J was on track to roll out the vaccine in March.

J&J’s application raised hopes for fighting the pandemic that has killed more than 451,145 Americans and more than 2,271,152 worldwide.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer were little changed in after-hours trade.

The US has an agreement to buy 100 million doses of J&J’s vaccine for $1bn, and the option of buying an additional 200 million doses.

The company has said it has doses ready for delivery upon emergency approval. It aims to deliver one billion doses in 2021 with production in the US, Europe, South Africa and India.

J&J’s vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body and trigger an immune response.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be stored in a freezer.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Musk’s $886m internet service subsidy at risk as critics cry foul

SpaceX placed 60 more satellites in orbit on Thursday to beam broadband service to rural and underserved parts of the United States, with another batch set for launch from a Florida facility Friday, according to the company’s Twitter feed [File: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images]

McKinsey to pay $573m over claims it fuelled US opioid crisis

Most of the $573m in the McKinsey & Co payout will go to government programmes fighting opioid addiction and providing treatment, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said on Thursday [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]

California Black Freedom Fund: $100m to fight systemic racism

The California Black Freedom Fund is a five-year $100m initiative aimed at eradicating systemic racism, with donors including Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan - as well as JPMorgan Chase and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs [File: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo]

‘Dangerous’ heavy-metals levels found in some baby foods: Panel

Congressional investigators in the United States examined baby foods made by Nurture Inc, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Beech-Nut Nutrition and Gerber, a unit of Nestle, finding that their internal company standards 'permit dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals' in foods meant for infants [File: Edgard Garrido/Reuters]
Most Read

UN calls for Bangladesh army probe after Al Jazeera investigation

General Aziz Ahmed visits UN peacekeepers [Bangladesh Army website]

US House punishes QAnon Rep Greene for hostile media posts

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene cast her online posts as free speech but disavowed QAnon conspiracy theories [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Biden to end support for Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen

President Joe Biden is ending United States support for offensive operations in Yemen [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Biden says Myanmar military should step down, free detainees

Biden said Myanmar's military should relinquish power and release officials and activists detained in a coup [Tom Brenner/Reuters]