Live
Economy|Censorship

Chief of social media app Parler says board fired him

Parler, which has been removed from app stores and web hosting services, had become a platform for far-right groups.

Parler, which was founded in 2018 and has claimed it has more than 12 million users, has styled itself as a 'free speech-driven' space [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
Parler, which was founded in 2018 and has claimed it has more than 12 million users, has styled itself as a 'free speech-driven' space [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]
4 Feb 2021

The board of Parler, a social media platform backed by Republican Party donor Rebekah Mercer and favoured by conservatives in the United States, has fired its Chief Executive Officer John Matze, he said.

Matze confirmed the move to the Reuters news agency, after it was originally reported by broadcaster Fox News and said that he had not been given a settlement.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staff.

“Over the past few months, I’ve met constant resistance to my product vision, my strong belief in free speech and my view of how the Parler site should be managed.”

He told Reuters that Parler now has an “executive committee” consisting of Matthew Richardson and Mark Meckler.

Mercer, Richardson, Meckler and Parler did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment.

‘Free-speech driven’

Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Seattle-based Amazon’s cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google following the January 6 siege of the US Capitol.

The companies cited Parler’s record of policing violent content, after far-right groups spread violent rhetoric on the platform ahead of the unrest in Washington, DC.

Parler, which was founded in 2018 and has claimed it has more than 12 million users, has styled itself as a “free speech-driven” space.

The app has largely attracted US conservatives who disagree with rules around content on social media sites like Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc.

Matze told Reuters on January 13 that Parler may be offline for good, but later pledged it would return stronger.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

American Airlines warns 13,000 staff of furloughs amid COVID-19 pain

With vaccination campaigns still in the early stages, domestic US airline passengers are at less than 40 percent of 2019 levels. Foreign travel is at only about 15 percent, according to the International Air Transport Association [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Ebay is latest online retail giant to report strong earnings

Ebay's revenue jumped 28 percent to $2.89bn, beating analysts' average projection amid the ongoing pandemic-fuelled e-commerce boom [File: Bloomberg]

Judge issues arrest warrant for ExxonMobil Nigeria chief

The EFCC said the investigation into ExxonMobil related to the alleged fraudulent creation of procurement orders worth more than $213m as part of a pipelines project [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Billion-dollar baby: Amazon daily sales surpass new milestone

Amazon's revenue grew nearly 44 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, topping $100bn for the first time [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Qatar announces new restrictions amid fears of second COVID wave

Qatar has reported 152,491, infections, including 249 deaths, since the start of the pandemic [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

Myanmar military blocks Facebook, social media as pressure grows

Facebook is hugely popular in Myanmar and people are using the platform to organise protests and share photos of civil disobedience following Monday's military coup [Stringer/AFP]

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts