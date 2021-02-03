Live
Economy|Unemployment

Picking up steam, US firms add 174,000 jobs in January

The US labour market picked up steam in January as US companies added 174,000 jobs in a month, the ADP Research Institute said on Wednesday.

January's spike in payrolls is a stark improvement over December, when United States firms shed 78,000 jobs, according to ADP [File: Elaine Thompson/AP]
January's spike in payrolls is a stark improvement over December, when United States firms shed 78,000 jobs, according to ADP [File: Elaine Thompson/AP]
By 
Al Jazeera Staff
3 Feb 2021

Good news from the United States labour market surfaced on Wednesday.

US firms added 174,000 jobs last month, the latest ADP National Employment Report showed. That’s a stark improvement over December, when firms shed 78,000 positions from their payrolls, according to ADP’s revised estimates.

The January rebound signals that after surging COVID-19 infections and business-gutting restrictions designed to contain them at the close of 2020 put a chill on jobs creation, the nation’s labour market is back on the road to recovery.

“The labor market continues its slow recovery amid COVID-19 headwinds,” Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

The ADP report, a collaboration between the ADP Research Institute and Moody’s Analytics, is seen as a harbinger for the US Department of Labor’s closely watched monthly employment report due out on Friday.

By sector, education and health firms saw the biggest gains with 54,000 workers added to payrolls. Information was the biggest loser, shedding 2,000 jobs.

Measured by company size, small firms employing fewer than 50 people added 51,000 jobs last month while midsized firms with fewer than 500 employees contributed the lion’s share of gains with 84,000 positions added to payrolls.

Large firms with 500 or more employees added 39,000 jobs.

“Although job losses were previously concentrated among small and midsized businesses, we are now seeing signs of the prolonged impact of the pandemic on large companies as well,” said Yildirmaz.

Myriad economic indicators pointed to a stalling recovery in December. The US economy lost 140,000 jobs in the final month of 2020, retail sales declined for the third straight month and consumer spending – the engine of the US economy – fell for the second consecutive month.

But many economists see renewed strength on the horizon with another round of federal coronavirus relief aid passed in late December supporting consumer spending during the winter and a new stimulus package being hashed out by Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

President Joe Biden has proposed a massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes more funding for the nationwide vaccine drive, financial help for state and local governments, additional direct cash payments to struggling households, and an increase in the federal weekly top-up to state jobless benefits.

Political horse-trading could chip away at the size and scope of Biden’s proposed stimulus.

But on Tuesday, Democrats in the Senate are inching towards fast-tracking Biden’s stimulus package without the backing of Republicans.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Economy

Denmark: ‘Digital corona passport’ will be ready in months

A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport - where normally there are 83,000 daily travellers - during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Copenhagen, Denmark [File: Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via Reuters]

The race for ‘next generation’ COVID vaccines is heating up

Concerns are mounting that new, potentially more infectious variants of COVID-19 could make the current round of approved vaccines and other first-generation candidates in the pipeline less effective [File: Yves Herman/Reuters]

High-level Iraqi delegation in Iran to talk trade, Soleimani

Iranian-Iraqi ties have also been affected by harsh United States sanctions that were imposed in 2018 on Tehran [AFP]

Rihanna, Greta Thunberg anger India by supporting farmer protests

Farmers shout slogans during a day-long hunger strike to protest against new farm laws, on the outskirts of New Delhi on January 30, 2021 [Manish Swarup/AP]
Most Read

Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party said that its offices had been raided in several regions [File: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]

The gangster, the general and the prime minister of Bangladesh

Gang close to Bangladesh PM extracts bribes for state contracts

Rihanna on India protests: ‘Why aren’t we talking about this?!’

Rihanna poses backstage with her President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California in February, 2020 [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]