Guaido: Maduro refuses to access US-held funds to buy vaccines

‘The [problem] is not the funds, that’s the dictatorship’s propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world,’ Juan Guaido told a press conference on Wednesday.

The United States in 2019 recognised Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president and created a sanctions package against the Maduro government that included the seizure of nearly $350m held in US accounts [File: Manaure Quintero/Reuters]
3 Feb 2021

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the United States Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduro’s government is refusing to cooperate.

The government has not accepted an implementation plan laid out by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that would enable Venezuela to join the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX) programme, and has not fulfilled a prior deal regarding distribution of COVID-19 tests.

“The [problem] is not the funds, that’s the dictatorship’s propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world,” Guaido told a press conference.

“If we are willing, and the regime is not, the funds cannot be transferred.”

Venezuela’s information ministry and the US Treasury did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Ciro Ugarte, PAHO’s director of health emergencies, told another press conference on Wednesday that Maduro had “announced his interest in obtaining access to vaccines via the COVAX mechanism, as well as from other sources, and the Guaido group has also expressed that intention”.

The US in 2019 recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president and created a sanctions package against the Maduro government that included the seizure of nearly $350m held in US accounts.

Parts of those funds were used last year to obtain test kits and personal protective equipment for medical workers, following an agreement between Venezuelan officials and opposition leaders, Guaido said.

Venezuela needs to pay more than $100m to get access to vaccines through the global COVAX programme that allocates access to shots for poorer countries, according to estimates by diplomats familiar with the situation.

Maduro’s allies in recent weeks have said Venezuela cannot pay due to sanctions.

PAHO said last month that Venezuela had used only one percent of the coronavirus tests it had received, and Venezuela’s opposition said Maduro had not honoured deals to distribute equipment and tests.

Maduro has said the South American country will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from ally Russia.

A PAHO official said on Tuesday that between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been reserved for Venezuela and could arrive by the end of February, but that Caracas would have to pay for them by February 9.

PAHO had previously said that Venezuela would not be able to participate in the COVAX facility due to a lack of timely payments by the government.

Source : Reuters

