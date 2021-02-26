Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

GameStop sees best week since January in Reddit-fuelled frenzy

Options traders were betting that the video-game retailer’s stock could do much better on Friday after more than doubling so far this week.

GameStop Corp climbed as much as 20 percent to $130 in premarket trading as amateur investors continued to promote the stock on social media platforms like Reddit and StockTwits [File: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
GameStop Corp climbed as much as 20 percent to $130 in premarket trading as amateur investors continued to promote the stock on social media platforms like Reddit and StockTwits [File: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]
By 
Divya Balji and Bailey Lipschultz
Bloomberg
26 Feb 2021

GameStop Corp. shares extended their rally to a third day, putting them on pace for their best week this month amid a flurry of day trader activity.

The video-game retailer climbed as much as 20% to $130 in premarket trading as amateur investors continued to promote the stock on social media platforms like Reddit and StockTwits. More than a million shares have changed hands today, adding to the 233 million that traded over the past two sessions.

“It would be unwise to discount the power of the collective retail trade and this is an example of the resurgence of energy either on GME again or through another stock,” said Amy Kong, chief investment officer of Barrett Asset Management.

Options traders were betting that the stock could do much better Friday after more than doubling so far this week. The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract on GameStop spiking to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%. The stock was up 15% to $125.15 as of 7:22 a.m. in New York.

Analysts cited a tweet by activist investor and GameStop board member Ryan Cohen posted shortly before the stock began its resurgence on Wednesday, suggesting Reddit traders may view the photo of a McDonald’s Corp. ice cream as a cryptic message to resume buying. A report from Citron Research suggesting the company purchase Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to pivot away from its declining retail business provided a further catalyst.

“From a top down perspective, I would caution that these price spikes continue to signal frothiness in certain corners of the market and represent sharp deviations from company fundamentals,” Kong said.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

GameStop has deja vu, Iraq reflects on oil and Martian winds blow

After landing their Perseverance rover on Mars last week, NASA scientists treated their fellow earthlings to a sound that has never been heard before: Martian wind [File: NASA/JPL-Caltech via Reuters]

Decades after the Gulf War, Iraq’s youth view oil as a curse

Sally Mars, a 24-year-old Iraqi woman who joined protests against the government, wants to see her country's oil wealth used to help its people, not lost to corruption [Courtesy: Sally Mars]

Stocks slump as inflation fears overtake economic recovery hopes

Japanese stocks were among the biggest losers on Friday among Asia-Pacific markets [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Facebook signs deals with three more Australian media firms

Facebook blocked all news content in Australia a week ago, citing concerns with the government's rules forcing big tech firms to pay for news content produced by local media outlets, but it subsequently restored all news feeds after reaching an agreement with the government [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

First US military action under Biden draws criticism

The Pentagon said the US military conducted the air raids against Iran-backed militias at US President Biden’s direction [File: US Navy/Matthew Freeman/EPA]

UK top court rules Shamima Begum cannot return

Begum's case has been the subject of a heated debate in the UK [File: Laura Lean/Pool via AFP]

‘Moral evil, economic good’: Whitewashing the sins of colonialism

A file photo taken in Senegal, then a French colony, in the 1930s shows a European being carried through a river by African porters in a sedan chair [File: AFP]

Gunmen kidnap over 300 girls in Nigeria school raid: Police

This is the second such kidnapping in a little more than a week in Nigeria's north [File: AP Photo]