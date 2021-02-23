Live
Economy|Banks

Wild swings: US bank profits sank 36.5% in 2020 as COVID raged

Banks posted $147.9bn in profits in 2020, a significant drop from record 2019 levels, a regulatory group said on Tuesday.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday that despite a sharp decline in revenue, United States bank profits gained 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year prior [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday that despite a sharp decline in revenue, United States bank profits gained 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year prior [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]
23 Feb 2021

United States bank profits fell 36.5 percent in 2020 from the year prior as banks set aside massive amounts to guard against potential losses, but the industry showed signs of strengthening in the fourth quarter as the economy begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, a regulator reported Tuesday.

The industry posted $147.9bn in profits in 2020, a sharp decline from record 2019 profits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

However, bank profits were up 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter to $59.9bn compared to a year prior as firms shrank how much cash they set aside to guard against losses.

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said the new data shows, despite falling profits, that banks proved their resilience amid the pandemic.

“The banking industry maintains strong capital and liquidity levels, which can mitigate potential future losses,” she said in a prepared statement.

The new data shows the wild swings the banking industry went through in 2020, as firms scrambled to set aside billions of dollars to guard against the economic toll of the pandemic, only to begin digging out from those losses in the second half of the year.

The profit growth posted by banks in the fourth quarter was primarily due to shrinking reserves against potential losses. The FDIC said so-called provision losses fell by 76.5 percent at the end of 2020 compared with the end of 2019 to $11.4bn, the lowest level since 1995.

The regulator noted a looming challenge for banks is the persistent low-rate environment. Banks have seen their interest income shrink for five straight quarters, and the average net interest margin remain at record lows in the fourth quarter.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

US economy will need support for ‘some time’, Fed’s Powell warns

Volunteers unload trucks filled with boxes of food in Warren, Michigan, the United States, where the chair of the Federal Reserve told Congress on Tuesday that the path of the economy continues to depend significantly on the course of the coronavirus [File: Emily Elconin/Reuters]

Tesla shares sink below S&P entry level, wipe out 2021 gains

Tesla's stock is now down 30 percent from its January 25 record intraday high [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

UK: Unemployment rises as COVID lockdowns hit economy

The UK has been hit hard by the pandemic, recording more than 120,000 deaths – the world’s fifth-highest official toll – and suffering its biggest fiscal crash in more than 300 years [File: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters]

Bitcoin slumps 14% as pullback from record gathers pace

The cryptocurrency market has run hot this year as big money managers begin to take the asset class seriously [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

US detains wife of Mexican drug cartel chief El Chapo

Coronel was charged on Monday in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, cannabis and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States [File: Kena Beantcur/AFP]

How Britain stole $45 trillion from India

Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, ride in the state carriage towards the Viceregal lodge in New Delhi, on March 22, 1947 [File: AP]

Fear, silent migration: A year after anti-Muslim riots in Delhi

Muhammad's shop was first looted and then burned in last year's violence [Hanan Zaffar and Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

India’s richest family’s pet project: World’s largest zoo

The Ambanis plan to build a 280-acre (113 hectare) zoo and animal sanctuary in Jamnagar city, Gujarat [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]