Live
Economy|Financial Markets

Texas’s big freeze pushes oil prices to 13-month highs

Texas oil producers and refiners remain shut due to icy cold weather, cutting output by 1-4 million barrels per day.

Analysts expect the cold snap in Texas to lead to continuing disruptions to oil supplies for some time more [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]
Analysts expect the cold snap in Texas to lead to continuing disruptions to oil supplies for some time more [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]
18 Feb 2021

Oil prices have rallied again to hit 13-month highs as concerns that a rare cold snap in the US state of Texas could disrupt crude output in the United States for days or even weeks prompted investors to buy energy futures.

Brent crude climbed 89 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $65.23 a barrel by 05:24 GMT on Thursday, touching its highest level since January 20, 2020. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 66 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $61.80 a barrel, registering its highest since January 8, 2020.

Both benchmarks rose about $1 on Wednesday and have gained more than 6 percent since their close last Thursday.

“It has become clearer that the impact from this cold weather has been much more severe than the market was initially expecting,” commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao at Dutch bank ING wrote in a note sent to Al Jazeera.

Texas oil producers and refiners remained shut for a fifth day on Wednesday after several days of blistering cold, and the governor ordered a ban on natural gas exports from the state to try to speed up the restoration of power.

About 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production has been shut, according to Wood Mackenzie analysts, and it could be weeks before it is fully restored. Other analysts estimated the drop in output to be as much as 4 million bpd.

[Bloomberg]
About 7 million people in Texas – a quarter of the US’s second-most populous state – have been told to boil their water or stop using it entirely as homeowners, hospitals, and businesses grappled with broken water mains, burst pipes and power outages.

Winter storms during the past week in the Midwest, Texas and the South forced water service providers to scramble to manage flows as sub-freezing temperatures set in. Nearly 3.4 million customers around the US were still without electricity on Wednesday.

Vaccine booster

“Oil prices got a boost again from expectations that the disruptions of Texas oil producers and refiners due to the cold storm could last for a while,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

“With hopes of fresh US economic stimulus and wider rollouts of the COVID-19 vaccine, oil prices are expected to stay on the bullish trend,” he said, predicting that WTI could test a key $65 level.

In addition, a larger-than-anticipated draw in US crude oil inventories added to supply concerns, said Chiyoki Chen, chief analyst at Sunward Trading.

US crude oil stocks fell by 5.8 million barrels in the week to February 12 to about 468 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.4 million barrels, American Petroleum Institute data showed.

US Energy Information Administration oil inventory data will be released later on Thursday.

Oil’s price rally in recent months has also been supported by a tightening of global supplies, due largely to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the OPEC+ grouping, which includes Russia.

OPEC+ sources told the Reuters news agency that the group’s producers are likely to ease curbs on supply after April given the recovery in prices.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from Economy

Crypto mania! Bitcoin leaps past $52,000 for the first time

Activity in Bitcoin futures suggests traders do not see a sudden end to the crypto rally [Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

A day in the life of a New York retail stock investor

US day trader Pablo Batista, 25, says temporary limits placed by trading platforms on trades in GameStop shares 'left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths' [Simon Tate/Al Jazeera]

For foreign investors in Myanmar, coup adds new uncertainties

Ongoing street protests against the February 1 military coup in Myanmar have added to fears among foreign investors of a return to the instability of the country's pre-democracy era [Sai Aung Main/AFP]

Broken news: Facebook blocks Australia pages in dispute over law

Australians woke up on Thursday to discover they could no longer share or view news on Facebook as the platform resists government moves to force it to share revenue with publishers [Reuters]
Most Read

Project Force: Is India a military superpower or a Paper Tiger?

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]

Nearly 500 detained in Myanmar, hackers target military websites

Protesters poured onto Yangon's streets again on Thursday, undeterred by mounting arrests or the risk of violence [AP Photo]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]