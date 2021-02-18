Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Dining woes: Canada’s restaurants suffer worst year on record

Food trucks, bars and taverns were hit the hardest by lockdowns and restrictions, with sales dropping 48 percent.

Although coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have started to ease, Canada's food industry is likely to face an uphill battle until consumers are comfortable going out without the fear of catching COVID-19 [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]
Although coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions have started to ease, Canada's food industry is likely to face an uphill battle until consumers are comfortable going out without the fear of catching COVID-19 [File: Cole Burston/Bloomberg]
By 
Shelly Hagan and Erik Hertzberg
Bloomberg
18 Feb 2021

Canadian restaurants and bars suffered their worst year for sales on record in 2020.

Sales at eating and drinking establishments in Canada dropped 28% from the year before, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa. That’s the largest drop in records dating back more than two decades and shows the extent to which large-scale closures and restrictions affected business activity.

Food trucks and catering companies as well as bars, taverns and other drinking spots were hit hardest by the virus containment measures, with sales dropping about 48%. By contrast, limited-service eateries or those specializing in fast food or takeout suffered a sales drop of 13.4%.

Although restrictions have started to ease in major provinces in February, the food and drinking sector is likely to face headwinds until vaccines are widely available and consumers are comfortable going out and spending money without fear of contracting and spreading the coronavirus.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Walmart expects full-year sales to slow as US COVID lockdowns end

Walmart missed expectations for fourth-quarter profits as it took on about $1.1bn in coronavirus pandemic-related costs such as higher wages and bonuses for employees and costs related to keeping its US stores clean [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

US home construction starts falling for first time since August

A measure of confidence among United States homebuilders improved slightly in February amid strong demand conditions, even as rising construction costs related to lumber prices threaten to slow demand, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed [File: Bloomberg]

US jobless claims unexpectedly rise to 861,000 amid chip shortage

Part of the increase in new claims for unemployment assistance in the United States could be related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage [File: Chris Helgren/Reuters]

US lawmakers to grill key figures in GameStop stock probe

American legislators on the congressional committee that oversees the banking and securities sectors want to determine whether any malfeasance took place during GameStop Corp’s meteoric trajectory [File: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
Most Read

It is time to end extractive tourism

In 2018, Thailand closed Maya Bay to tourists indefinitely until its ecosystem returns to its full condition [AP/Sakchai Lalit]

World’s oldest DNA sequenced from million-year-old mammoths

A reconstruction of the steppe mammoths that preceded the woolly mammoth, based on the genetic knowledge from the Adycha mammoth [Beth Zaiken/Centre for Palaeogenetics via AFP]

Mapping Mars: 7 graphics to help you understand the Red Planet

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]