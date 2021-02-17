Live
Economy|Financial Markets
Bloomberg

US investor ‘Roaring Kitty’ sued over GameStop rally

Keith Gill is accused of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by inflating GameStop’s price.

The lawsuit alleges Keith Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets, was far from being an amateur stock picker [File: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
The lawsuit alleges Keith Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets, was far from being an amateur stock picker [File: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]
By 
Christian Berthelsen
Bloomberg
17 Feb 2021

Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.

The proposed class action against Gill, who adopted the online nickname “Roaring Kitty,” was filed Tuesday in federal court in Massachusetts. The suit said Gill was actually a licensed securities professional who manipulated the market to profit himself. Gill touted GameStop shares through an extensive social media presence on Youtube, Twitter and Reddit.

“Gill’s deceitful and manipulative conduct not only violated numerous industry regulations and rules, but also various securities laws by undermining the integrity of the market for GameStop shares,” the suit said. “He caused enormous losses not only to those who bought option contracts, but also to those who fell for Gill’s act and bought GameStop stock during the market frenzy at greatly inflated prices.”

The lawsuit said Gill, who has been written about extensively by Bloomberg, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and others, was far from being an amateur stock picker. Rather, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst who holds multiple broker licenses and was previously employed by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. The lawsuit also named Mass Mutual and a brokerage subsidiary of the company as defendants, saying they had an obligation to supervise Gill’s activities in the market.

“In order to motivate amateur traders, Gill fashioned himself as a kind of Robin Hood and characterized securities professionals as villians,” the lawsuit said. “Gill, however, is no amateur. For many years, he actively worked as a professional in the investment and financial industries.”

The would-be plaintiff representing investors in the case, Christian Iovin of Washington state, sold $200,000 worth of call options on GameStop shares when the stock was below $100. The stock quickly eclipsed $400 a share, forcing him to buy the calls back at elevated prices.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

US charges three North Koreans for major hacks and cyber-thefts

This wanted poster released by the US Department of Justice shows Kim Il, who prosecutors say is a member of a North Korean military intelligence agency [US Department of Justice via AP]

NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares for Mars landing

The United States spacecraft carrying the Perseverance rover is set to land on Mars on Thursday and is depicted in this illustration [Courtesy: NASA]

US oil output dips by record 40% as cold wave freezes operations

Not only do traders and executives now believe United States oil production losses are larger than previously expected, they also fear they will be longer lasting [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]

US gender pay gap persists even in top roles, study finds

The persistent pay gap reflects a lack of top female leaders at United States corporations - and shows how those now in place often hold lower-paid posts such as heads of marketing or human resources [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Most Read

Wife of N Korea’s Kim appears in public for first time in a year

Ri Sol Ju watches a performance with her husband, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is her first appearance in a year [KCNA via Reuters]

‘Wildly unfair’: UN boss says 10 nations used 75% of all vaccines

'Vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community,' UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]

In Pictures: Etna’s spectacular new eruption

Mount Etna erupted several times on Tuesday, causing the closure of a nearby airport. [Salvatore Allegra/Anadolu]

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]