Live
Economy|Health

Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi to pay $834m in Plavix case

A US judge said the companies engaged in deceptive practices by failing to change the blood thinner’s label to warn of its health risks, particularly for patients of colour.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, vowed to appeal the judge's ruling in the United States, saying the decision was 'unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial' [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]
Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, vowed to appeal the judge's ruling in the United States, saying the decision was 'unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial' [File: Regis Duvignau/Reuters]
16 Feb 2021

A judge in Hawaii in the United States on Monday ordered Bristol Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi SA to pay more than $834m to the state for failing to warn non-white patients properly of health risks from the companies’ jointly-created blood thinner Plavix.

Judge Dean Ochiai in Honolulu concluded the companies engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices from 1998 to 2010 by failing to change the drug’s label to warn doctors and patients despite knowing some of the risks.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, whose office sued the companies in 2014, said the ruling “puts the pharmaceutical industry on notice that it will be held accountable for conduct that deceives the public and places profit above safety”.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi, which produced Plavix in a partnership, in a joint statement vowed to appeal, saying the decision was “unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial.” They called Plavix safe and effective.

Ochiai, who presided over a four-week, non-jury trial conducted entirely over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ordered Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi to each pay $417m in penalties.

Hawaii alleged the companies violated state consumer protection laws by marketing Plavix without disclosing that the drug could have a diminished or no effect for some people, particularly those of East Asian and Pacific Island ancestry.

Plavix is prescribed to prevent strokes and heart attacks. The blood thinner needs to be activated by the body’s own enzymes, which can vary genetically.

Studies have shown that about 14 percent of Chinese patients are unable to metabolise the drug properly, compared with four percent of Black and two percent of white patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration in 2010 issued a new Plavix warning label to reflect that information.

Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi still face a similar lawsuit over Plavix by the state of New Mexico.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Biden extends foreclosure moratorium for struggling US homeowners

Keeping Americans in their homes is a key priority for President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who have repeatedly cited the Great Recession of 2007-2009 — which saw a wave of foreclosures — as evidence of what happens when the government does not provide enough stimulus [File: Paul Sakuma/AP Photo]

Nigeria: President Buhari names new anti-corruption chief

A former general, Buhari was first elected in 2015 promising to clean up Nigerian politics [File: Frank Augstein/Reuters]

Robinhood’s CEO to face US lawmakers demanding answers

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, who turned 34 recently, is seeking to calm critics in order to keep his start-up on track for a stock listing this year [File: Alex Flynn/Bloomberg]

Christie’s to auction off purely digital artwork for first time

Christie's has auctioned off physical works of art and precious objects for more than 200 years, but the auction of Beeple's piece will be the first time it sells a piece of purely digital art [File: Kathy Willens/AP Photo]
Most Read

Experts puzzled by dramatic fall in coronavirus cases in India

With the reasons behind India's success unclear, experts are concerned that people will let down their guard [Amit Dave/Reuters]

Kent variant may be 70 percent more deadly: UK study

The United Kingdom has recorded more than four million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic erupted [Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Iraqi armed group vows more attacks on ‘American occupation’

A roof damaged after a barrage of rockets hit in and near Erbil International Airport last night in Erbil, Iraq [Azad Lashkari/Reuters]

Saudi woman handed death sentence for killing Bangladeshi maid

Bangladeshi women workers have faced torture, sexual abuse and other forms of exploitation in Saudi Arabia [File: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP]