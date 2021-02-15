Live
Economy|Crypto
Bloomberg

Bitcoin on the path to $50,000 as Wall Street’s interest grows

More companies are beginning to add services for cryptocurrencies, although the asset class remains lightly regulated and controversial among policymakers.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, neared $50,000 in weekend trading before retreating, part of its soaring trajectory this month [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, neared $50,000 in weekend trading before retreating, part of its soaring trajectory this month [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]
By 
Lynn Thomasson and Joanna Ossinger
Bloomberg
15 Feb 2021

Signs of a widening embrace across the financial services industry sent Bitcoin to new heights, with the cryptocurrency closing in on $50,000 for the first time before falling back.

A week after Tesla announced its $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin, the digital asset continues to make inroads into traditional finance, including news that an investment unit of Morgan Stanley is considering whether to bet on Bitcoin. Canada also approved the first North American Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

And there’s evidence that more companies are beginning to add services for cryptocurrencies — an asset class that is still lightly regulated and controversial among policymakers. On Thursday, BNY Mellon said it’s formed a new team that’s developing a custody and administration platform for traditional and digital assets. Mastercard Inc. has said it will begin allowing cardholders to transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network.

The combination of luminaries like billionaire Elon Musk and powerhouse banks is adding fresh ammunition to Bitcoin’s meteoric gains. The cryptocurrency neared $50,000 in weekend trading before retreating. Prices are up some 40% in February, and were at about $48,000 as of 1:39 p.m. in London on Monday.

“The key for Bitcoin’s path higher is to win over more corporate endorsements,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Bitcoin is no stranger to massive weekend moves and the next several days could easily see some wild swings.”

There remains a fierce debate over whether Bitcoin is a legitimate asset with any real purpose or value. The token has been derided for its role in money laundering and scams, and recently Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of “The Black Swan,” said he’s getting rid of his Bitcoin. A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it, Taleb said on Twitter, adding that you can’t price goods in the cryptocurrency. “In that respect, it’s a failure (at least for now).”

Even so, the price trend has been up, and Bitcoin stands as another example of the speculative excesses that are defining this bull market — along with penny stocks and cannabis companies.

There are hints that more Wall Street heavyweights could dip into the crypto market. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Co-President Daniel Pinto said that client demand isn’t there yet on Bitcoin, but he’s certain that’ll change.

Bloomberg reported that Counterpoint Global, a unit of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is exploring whether the cryptocurrency would be a suitable option for its investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Moving ahead with investments would require approval by the firm and regulators.

“With each major announcement like the one BNY Mellon made, other institutions are spurred to more rapid adoption and deployment of digital assets,” said Patrick Campos, chief strategy officer at Securrency, a developer of blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, on Friday.

“Tesla’s recent announcement will embolden other large corporates and institutions to accept crypto as not just a worthy asset class, but perhaps even an essential one,” he said.

Source : Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman, African to lead WTO

Earlier this month, the administration of United States President Joe Biden reversed former President Donald Trump's opposition and expressed 'strong support' for Okonjo-Iweala heading the World Trade Organization, saying she 'brings a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy' [File: Michel Euler/AP Photo]

Millions in Texas lose power as winter storm drops temps to -22C

A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Texas, the United States on Sunday, February 14, 2021 [Eric Gay/AP Photo]

Group urges foreign officials to locate, freeze Myanmar assets

An activist group has called for immediate action by the international community and banking sector [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Asian shares at record highs on global vaccine hopes

Japan's key share index jumped to its highest level since 1990 despite showing a slowing economic recovery from the depths of the coronavirus crisis [File: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Trump impeachment acquittal not end of legal troubles

President Donald Trump could still face charges related to US Capitol violence [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Biden aide resigns after ‘unacceptable’ threats against reporter

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo announced his resignation late on Saturday, a day after he was placed on one-week suspension over threatening comments he made to a Politico reporter [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Turkey summons US ambassador over statement on killings

Erdogan demanded that his NATO allies need to pick sides [File: Turkish Presidency via AP]

Is it safe for pregnant women to have a COVID-19 vaccine?

[Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]