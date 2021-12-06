Swiss International cuts Hong Kong flights over quarantine rules

Airline follows British Airways and Cathay Pacific in cutting flights in response to the city’s strict quarantine rules.

Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until December 11 due to tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday.

The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding Hong Kong was the only destination involved.

Swiss would closely monitor the situation with a view to resuming services, it said.

The move comes after British Airways and Cathay Pacific also cut flights in response to the city’s strict quarantine rules, which have frustrated foreign businesses and residents. Under a strict “zero COVID” policy, Hong Kong, an international business and financial centre, mandates 14-21 days of hotel quarantine for almost all arrivals, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Global airlines are bracing for more volatility due to the Omicron coronavirus variant that could force them to juggle schedules and destinations at short notice and rely more on domestic markets where possible.