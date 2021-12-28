Waiting for an Elizabeth Holmes verdict? It may take a while

If other US high-profile white-collar cases are any indication, verdict will not come quickly.

The jury in Elizabeth Holmes’s fraud case is on its fifth day of deliberations, and trial-watchers who sat through 14 weeks of testimony could hardly be blamed for getting antsy.

But if many of the other high-profile white-collar crime trials are any indication, Holmes’s jury may still be a ways away from consensus.

The jury in Raj Rajaratnam’s illegal stock-picking case took 12 days to reach a verdict, although it had to start over with an alternate after six days because one of the jurors dropped out due to a medical condition. The trial, which ended with the Galleon Group co-founder convicted of all 14 counts, took six weeks from openings to closings.

Hollinger International Inc. Chief Executive Officer Conrad Black also had to wait 12 days for the jury’s guilty verdict, following his 14-week fraud trial in Chicago. And although “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s trial took just four weeks, it took the jury five days to convict him on three of eight charges.

Here is how other high-profile trials played out, all of which ended with at least one guilty verdict:

The other big verdict that’s still being deliberated is socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s. Her alleged crimes of luring and grooming underage girls for abuse by her ex-boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, are not white collar, though. Her trial lasted three weeks and the jury is in its fifth day of deliberations.