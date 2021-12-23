Elizabeth Holmes jury hears recording of her talking up Theranos

The 30-minute audio recording is of the Theranos Inc. founder making a detailed pitch to investors.

Elizabeth Holmes’s jury convened in the courtroom to listen for more than 30 minutes to an audio recording of the Theranos Inc. founder making a detailed pitch to investors that was played during her trial.

The recording during a 2013 conference call was captured by a Texas investor who testified about it in October. It featured the young entrepreneur touting her company’s extraordinary leaps of technological innovation, a rocketing stock price, and a closing window of investment opportunity.

Bryan Tolbert, an executive of Dallas-based Hall Group, testified two months ago that Holmes was so persuasive on the conference call that he approved increasing his company’s stake in Theranos from $2 million to $7 million.

The jurors are in their third full day of deliberations in a San Jose, California, federal court, after hearing three months of trial testimony.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur was charged with fraud and conspiracy in 2018, the same year that her blood-testing startup collapsed after previously reaching a valuation of $9 billion. Holmes is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.