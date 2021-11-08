Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Japan weighs $265bn pandemic stimulus: Kyodo

Japan is set to unveil a significant stimulus package to aid its pandemic recovery [FILE Kiichiro Sato/AP]
Published On 8 Nov 2021

Japan is considering an economic stimulus package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($265bn) aimed at easing the pain from the COVID-19 pandemic, a plan that would require issuing new debt, Kyodo news reported.

Part of the spending will come from funds carried over from last year’s budget, Kyodo reported late on Sunday.

A government panel tasked with drawing up a blueprint for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s so-called new style of capitalism is expected to issue proposals on Monday that will lay the backbone of the planned stimulus package.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to implement a so-called new style of capitalism [FILE: Behrouz Mehri/Reuters]

Kishida has promised to compile a large-scale stimulus package this month, and the government is aiming for it to be passed by parliament by the end of this year. Kishida has, however, offered few clues on the potential size of the spending and the amount of additional debt.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported last week spending of roughly 2 trillion yen ($17.6bn) on cash payments to households with children – or 100,000 yen ($880) per child – as part of the stimulus plan.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Musk should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say

Chinese state firm weighs bid to acquire Alibaba’s SCMP

As Israel threatens power cuts, how can Palestine pay its bills?

Mona Lisa smile: Copy, dating back to 1600, set for Paris auction

Most Read

Burhan says he will not be part of Sudan gov’t after transition

‘You make money by finding men’: DR Congo’s gold rush sex trade

Iran holds large-scale military drill after US navy confrontation

Protesters pledge to defend Ethiopia’s capital from rebel advance