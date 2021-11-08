Skip links

China reports 89 COVID cases as outbreaks grow

China is grappling with coronavirus outbreaks in the provinces of Liaoning and Henan [FILE: EPA-EFE]
Published On 8 Nov 2021

China reported 89 new COVID-19 cases for November 7 compared with 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 65 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 50 a day earlier.

More than half of the new local cases were found in the provinces of Liaoning and Henan.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 35 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

China has introduced a flurry of curbs to bring growing COVID outbreaks under control [FILE: EPA-EFE/Alex Plavevski]

Infections have risen steadily in recent days, with authorities reporting 36 new cases on November 5 and 28 cases a day earlier. Mainland China had 97,823 confirmed coronavirus cases in total as of November 7.

More than 800 locally-transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms have been reported since mid-October in 19 province-level regions, prompting a flurry of curbs on tourism and leisure businesses under Beijing’s zero-tolerance policy.

Source: Reuters

