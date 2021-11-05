US labour market picks up in October with 531,000 jobs added

After two months of disappointing gains, the pace of US jobs creation accelerated in October, but shortages of labour and raw materials are still weighing on the economy.

After two lackluster months of gains, the United States labour market recovery picked up steam in October, as COVID-19 infections eased. But the pace of hiring was not as robust as earlier this year, as shortages of workers and raw materials continue to weigh on business activity.

The world’s largest economy added 531,000 jobs last month, the US Department of Labor said on Friday. That marked a sharp acceleration from September’s revised 312,000 payrolls number. But it was below this year’s monthly average of 582,000 jobs created.

The unemployment rate in October edged down to 4.6 percent, while the number of people either working or actively looking for a job was unchanged at 61.6 percent.

A number of factors were likely working in the labour market’s favour in October.

Infections of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 started to subside last month. October also marked the first full month since the expiration of federal unemployment benefits in many states, which some politicians had blamed for keeping workers on the sidelines.

Shortages of workers have dragged on the nation’s economic recovery because jobs are only created when someone is hired.

In August, a record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, while the number of openings hovered a near-record of 10.4 million.

With competition for workers heating up, employers have sweetened job offers with signing bonuses, fatter paycheques, and better benefits.

That trend was reflected in average hourly earnings, which jumped 4.9 percent in October from the same period a year ago.

That marks an extension of a trend that took hold in the third quarter. The employment cost index, which measures wages, salaries, and benefits rose 1.3 percent in the three months ending September – the biggest jump on records dating back 20 years.

But some jobs are more attractive than others.

A survey out last week by job site Indeed showed that employers offering higher wages and remote work options are best positioned to garner job-seeker interest. The same survey also showed job hunters have significantly less interest in jobs like childcare and warehouse work than they did right before the pandemic, and far more interest in civil engineering and IT jobs.