NYC Mayor-elect vows to take first salary payments in Bitcoin

‘NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry,’ Eric Adams said on Twitter on Thursday.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a Democrat, has said he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city and that he wants to explore an NYC coin similar to Miami’s [File: Bloomberg]
By Shelly BanjoBloomberg
Published On 4 Nov 2021

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin when he takes over City Hall in January.

“NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries,” he said on Twitter on Thursday.

Adams, a Democrat, has said he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city and that he wants to explore a NYC Coin similar to Miami’s. In an interview on Bloomberg Radio after being elected mayor on Nov. 2, he wagered a “friendly competition” with the mayor of Miami, who was the first to set up a so-called CityCoin cryptocurrency.

“He has a MiamiCoin that is doing very well — we’re going to look in the direction to carry that out,” Adams said in a Wednesday interview on Bloomberg Radio. He vowed to “look at what’s preventing the growth of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in our city.”

 

