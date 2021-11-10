APEC vows action on vaccine nationalism, climate change

Members of Asia-Pacific trade group APEC have reiterated a “strong stance” against vaccine nationalism to support the region’s recovery from the pandemic and are committed to tackling climate change, host New Zealand said.

New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Trade Damien O’Connor said on Wednesday all 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries had contributed to the region’s pandemic response and work towards progress on trade.

Members had not yet reached a consensus on the United States’ offer to host the APEC summit in 2023, they said in a joint media conference.

Xi Jinping

Separately, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping would participate in, and speak at, a meeting of APEC leaders via video link on Friday.

Leaders of the grouping will focus on the region’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising supply chain support and decarbonising economies.

Xi will also make a keynote address to a November 11 meeting for APEC business leaders, the ministry said in a website statement on Wednesday.